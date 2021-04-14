DEADLINE ALERT for VLDR, REGI, OTRK, and ATNX: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR)

Class Period: July 2, 2020 – March 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of Velodyne’s directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company’s officers and directors; (2) that the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI)

Class Period: May 3, 2018 – February 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company’s customers; (2) that, as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) that, as a result, Renewable Energy’s revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK)

Class Period: November 5, 2020 – February 26, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Ontrak’s largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak’s performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) that, as a result, Ontrak’s largest customer did not find the Company’s program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; (3) that, because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company’s revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak’s financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX)

Class Period: August 7, 2019 – February 26, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the data included in the Oral Paclitaxel plus Encequidar NDA presented a safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae; (2) the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) at week 19 conducted by BICR; (3) the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR; (4) the Company’s Phase 3 study that was used to file the NDA was inadequate and not well-conducted in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the U.S. population, such that the FDA would recommended a new such clinical trial; (5) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Company’s NDA in its current form; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

