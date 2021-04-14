Community college students honored statewide for academic excellence and exemplary leadership

Over 90 honorees received personalized award package with the help of Credit Union of Colorado.

/EIN News/ -- Denver, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, more than 90 students from across the Colorado Community College System’s (CCCS) 13 colleges and two students from Aims Community College were honored for academic accomplishments, exemplary leadership, and commitment to inclusive excellence in CCCS’s Virtual 2021 Student Excellence Awards Ceremony.

Award categories included:

The Phi Theta Kappa All-Colorado Academic Team Award: Recognizes the academic accomplishments of high-achieving student members of the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society.

The Rising Star Award: Sponsored by the State Student Advisory Council (SSAC), recognizes students who have increased the level and quality of student engagement on their college campus.

The Inclusive Excellence Champions Award: Also sponsored by SSAC, recognizes students who have demonstrated a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion on their college campus.

Honorees received personalized award packages which contained a medallion, certificate, and backpack made possible through sponsorship from the Credit Union of Colorado, and support from SSAC student leaders.

“The Student Excellence Awards is held to recognize and honor our talented students who have made significant contributions to their college and community,” said Dr. Ryan Ross, CCCS Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Equity, and Inclusion. “These brilliant students exhibit qualities that will help them in achieving their long term goals and will also inspire others to follow their path to success.”

Honorees reflect diverse backgrounds and experiences but share incredible perseverance, high academic achievement, and a strong passion for helping others. Student community service over the past year included a wide range of activities that showcased individual hobbies and passions. Some served their local church or performed in their town’s music ensemble, while others provided substitute teaching or tutoring, or took on student government roles at their college.

Through their respective campus and community engagement, students found purpose in supporting and advocating for others, leading many to pursue careers that align with helping individuals and communities thrive, such as health care, social services, criminal justice, and education.

“Aristotle once said, ‘Excellence is never an accident. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives – choice, not chance, determines your destiny,” said Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System. “The students we celebrate today truly embody the CCCS vision for success in action. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and contributions, and know they will continue to thrive and positively impact their communities as they move on in their academic and career journeys.”

Click here to view CCCS’s 2021 Virtual Student Excellence Awards presentation.

2021 CCCS Student Excellence Award honorees by college:

Arapahoe Community College

Joseph Rhodes

Jade Wilmer

Brandon Martinez

Ally Poland

Dayriana Sanders

Community College of Aurora

Celia Moneboulou

Jennifer Martinez Gomez

Ella Marshall

Yiyee Ooi

Eneida Solis

Gabriel Sanders

Community College of Denver

Andrew Moore

Savanna Poirier

Daysi Magana

Esther Pompee

Lorraine Seals-Williams

Colorado Northwestern Community College

Nathan Allred

Deana Armstrong

Lizabeth Schmedeke

Raeanna Scott

Mahad Haji

Preslee Bunch

Front Range Community College

Kelila Fitch-Cook

Leo Condon

Ella Baca

Chiraz Dor

Sara Maginot

Brain Goedde

Nevaeh Sirio

Astrid Villalobos

Lan Nguyen

Lyndon Saltz

Laci Knapp

Donald Strange

Herc Heurkens

Katie Rodriguez

Alyson Young

Rhiana Bilderaya

Zoe McNaught

Rachel Emory

Lamar Community College

Damon Elarton

Alisse Hall

Kendal Fletcher

Micah Middleton

Dakota Cook

Leah Rivera

Deon Williams

Morgan Community College

Reine Dayouh

Ashley Wilkins

Bruce Dietz

Bronwyn Kalcevic

Chase Bennett

Yadira Garcilazo

Anna Ruiz

Northeastern Junior College

Ashlee Napowsa

Kirsten Wood

Ethan Richmond

Sydney Crites

Ananisia Gallegos

Otero Junior College

Sara Noll

Johnny Orital

Gabriella Martinez Di Sabatino

Pueblo Community College

Patricia Almestica-Huelst

Kristy Rhodes

Frank Martellaro

Reanna Smith

LeRoy Brown

Nathan Fowler

Lisa Ward

Pikes Peak Community College

Daniel Rode

Daryna Yakovleva

Kristeen Murillo

Kalea Redabaugh

James Snyder

Kayla Nocon

Fran Velasquez

Red Rocks Community College

Alena Artemenko

Traci Thompson

Chelsea Sandoval

Tristan Strayer

Lisa Venette

Trinidad State Junior College

Sara Loggin

Cynthia Montez

Anna Novak-Palomar

Jamielynn Vallejos

Itzel Molina-Lopez

Natalia Willhelm-Heguaburu

Aims Community College

Conner Rowe

Sara Sharpe

###

About the Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education and workforce development, delivering thousands of programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 38 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to high quality, affordable higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college www.cccs.edu.

About the Credit Union of Colorado

The Credit Union of Colorado has more than 85 years of experience serving members throughout Colorado. The Credit Union of Colorado supports local communities, creates Colorado jobs, and is an important source of financial stability in the state economy. Today, more than 140,000 people, from all walks of life, enjoy the benefits of membership in the credit union that is worth over $2 billion in assets.

About the State Student Advisory Council

The State Student Advisory Council (SSAC) is comprised of students elected by each of the established student governments from across the Colorado Community College System. SSAC is charged with advising the State Board of Community Colleges and Occupational Education on matters of interest and concern to all CCCS students. SSAC annually partners with CCCS to host and sponsor a student award and recognition event.

Attachment

Fiona Lytle Colorado Community College System (720) 393-9824 fiona.lytle@cccs.edu