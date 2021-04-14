Partner with Regional Supply for Dependable Delivery and Shipping Service

Regional Supply dispatches 12-14 trucks averaging a total of 140 stops everyday. Every truck is meticulously checked before our drivers hit the road. Take advantage of our fast and dependable delivery service across the Wasatch front, Southern Utah and South-Eastern Idaho.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional Supply is dedicated to providing fast and dependable delivery and shipping services to our customers.

Delivery Service

What's our commitment to our customers? Deliver the right product, on time, in excellent condition. Every truck is meticulously checked before our drivers hit the road. Take advantage of our fast and dependable delivery service across the Wasatch Front, Southern Utah, and South-Eastern Idaho.

-- SALT LAKE COUNTY --

Regional Supply delivers to locations across the Salt Lake valley twice daily. For next day delivery, place your order by 5 P.M. the business day prior. For same-day delivery, place your order by 10:30 A.M.

-- UTAH/WEBER/DAVIS COUNTIES --

Get your order in Utah, Weber & Davis county twice daily. For next day delivery, place your order by 5 P.M. the business day prior. For same-day delivery, place your order by 10:30 A.M.

-- BRIGHAM CITY/LOGAN --

Regional Supply offers delivery to Cache Valley once a week. For delivery to the Logan area, place your order by 5 P.M. on Monday. You can expect your delivery on Tuesday by the end of the day.

-- ST. GEORGE --

For delivery from Nephi through St. George, place your order by 5 P.M. on Tuesday. Orders will be delivered the following Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

-- PARK CITY/HEBER --

Regional Supply offers delivery to Park City & Heber on Fridays. For delivery to Summit County, place your order by 5:00 P.M. on Thursday. You can expect your delivery on Friday by the end of the day.

-- IDAHO FALLS--

The South-Eastern Idaho route delivers twice weekly from Tremonton to Rexburg. For delivery on Monday/Tuesday, place orders by 5 P.M. on Friday. For Thursday/Friday delivery, orders must placed by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday.

Visit https://www.regionalsupply.com/services/delivery-service for delivery fees.

Shipping Service

We pride ourselves on our efficient shipping service.

- Quality checks are completed every step of the way.

- Every shipment is packaged with precision.

- We are certified for hazmat shipping across the US.

- Your order is tracked from our dock to your door.

There are four considerations in deciding if a package is shipped UPS small packaging or whether it is shipped on a freight line.

Weight and dimension: small packages cannot exceed 165 inches in girth or length exceeding 108 inches regardless of the other dimensions. Cut pieces bigger than 36"x48", light bulbs, and bigger sizes of 48" sign stakes are all examples of large packages. Shipments weighing over 100 lbs may be shipped freight at our discretion.

Total number of packages on the order: any order that has more than four or five packages will most likely be sent on a freight line. Orders are sent in as few packages as possible to help reduce cost, but on occasion there are too many items and the order would be cheaper to ship on a freight line.

How fragile the shipment is: items that are prone to damage including glass items will usually be sent on a freight line.

For same-day processing, orders shipping on an LTL carrier must be placed by 11 A.M.

For same-day processing, orders shipping UPS must be placed by 2 P.M.

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

