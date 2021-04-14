Peapack-Gladstone Bank Now Open in Boonton, NJ

/EIN News/ -- Bedminster, NJ, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) is proud to announce the recent opening of its Boonton, NJ branch. Located at 104 Ely Place, the Bank’s newest retail location, and its 20th overall, will serve the communities of Boonton, Boonton Township, Mountain Lakes and the surrounding areas.



The full-service branch offers personal and business banking solutions, as well as wealth management, investment banking, professional services and consumer and commercial lending.

The branch is now open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, with a late night on Thursday until 6:00 pm and Saturday hours from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Fully operational drive-up services, a 24-hour ATM, safe deposit boxes and night deposit services are available. The lobby is open for full time operation with COVID-19 precautions in place. For those who prefer to operate remotely, virtual appointments can be made using Zoom to open accounts or alternatively, accounts can be opened online using the Bank’s online account application found at www.pgbank.com .

To celebrate the opening, and for a limited time, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is offering new clients who open a checking and money market account package at the new location, a $100 gift card to the local restaurant of their choice in the Boonton or Mountain Lakes area. Specific details and qualifiers can be found at www.pgbank.com/boonton .

“I am very excited to become a part of this community,” said Daniela Oldham, vice president retail private banker, and branch manager of the Boonton location. She continued, “Like everyone else, my team and I are anxious to open our doors and connect with the residents and small businesses in the area. We’re hoping by offering a $100 gift card to a local restaurant, we can do our part to reignite the local economy and support small businesses.”

For 100 years, Peapack-Gladstone Bank has proudly served its communities. And now, its Boonton area team will follow in that tradition, introducing the Peapack-Gladstone Bank brand of banking and exceptional client service to the area.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.9 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $8.8 billion as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Denise M. Pace-Sanders, SVP Managing Principal, Brand and Marketing Director, dpace@pgbank.com, 908.470.3322, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921.

