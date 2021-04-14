Global App Analytics Market Is Expected to Reach $3.79 Billion by 2025: Says AMR

Surge in the trend of using mobile-based advertising by enterprises and growing penetration of smartphones and other smart devices fuel the growth of the global app analytics market. By type, the mobile app analytics segment held the major share in 2017. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR by 2025.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global app analytics market was pegged at $920 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $3.79 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Surge in the trend of using mobile-based advertising by enterprises and growing penetration of smartphones and other smart devices fuel the growth of the global app analytics market. On the other hand, increasing inclination toward personalized and customer-focused marketing have supplemented the growth yet more. On the other hand, availability of open source alternatives and concerns about data privacy in mobile apps impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in focus on higher ROI and emergence of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and bring-your-own-apps (BYOA) trend are projected to pave the way for numerous opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5136

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in the trend of mobile-based advertising, which impacted the global app analytics market positively.

This trend is likely to continue post pandemic as well, since there’s been a steep increase in smartphone penetration across the world.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the internet app analytics market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5136

The global app analytics market is analyzed across component, type, deployment mode, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the mobile app analytics segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to lead the trail by 2025. The same segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.7% throughout the forecast period,

Based on component, the software segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2025. The services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2017, generating more than two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across the Asia-Pacific region would garner the fastest CAGR of 24.1% by 2025. The other two provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global app analytics market report include Appsee, IBM Corporation, Adobe, Countly, Mixpanel, Appdynamics, Clevertap, App Annie, Localytics, and Appsflyer. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5136

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter