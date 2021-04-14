Vivos Therapeutics Announces Integrative Cardiologist Dr. Mimi Guarneri as New Medical Director of Clinical Education

/EIN News/ -- HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced the appointment of Mimi Guarneri, MD, FACC as an independent consultant serving in the role of Medical Director of Clinical Education, effective April 1, 2021.



Dr. Mimi Guarneri is widely acclaimed as a leading Integrative Cardiologist in America. She is Board-certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine, Nuclear Cardiology, and Integrative Holistic Medicine. Dr. Guarneri is a Founder and President of The Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine. She serves on the Founding Board of the American Board Physician Specialties in Integrative Medicine and is a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of California, San Diego. An award-winning physician and researcher, she has been recognized for her national leadership in Integrative Medicine by the Bravewell Collaborative, and she served as chair of the Bravewell Clinical Network for Integrative Medicine. Dr. Guarneri was honored as the ARCS Scientist of the Year in 2009. A highly sought speaker, Dr. Guarneri presents both nationally and internationally and in 2017 presented at the Vatican on Health and the Climate. Dr. Guarneri has been interviewed on many nationally syndicated television shows including The Dr. Oz Show, NBC Today, and PBS Full Focus and To the Contrary.

Among her other private practice endeavors, Dr. Guarneri owns and operates the Company’s first Pneusomnia Center for Craniofacial Sleep Medicine located in Del Mar, California, and her duties for the Company will include the promotion and expansion of the Company’s Medical Integration Division.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Guarneri to Vivos Therapeutics in this new capacity,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As a global medical leader in comprehensive and holistic approaches to cardiovascular disease and sleep disorders, she will be a valuable addition to our growing organization. Her wealth of experience and credibility as an award-winning physician and researcher will help inform other physicians about our breakthrough diagnostic and treatment technologies.”

Dr. Guarneri commented, “I am excited to be a part of such a dynamic organization so passionately focused on finding and treating patients with obstructive sleep apnea. As a practicing cardiologist, I see the ravages of OSA in my patients every day, and I find the Vivos System to be a novel approach that advances our ability to give patients the relief they need.”

