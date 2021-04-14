Talent.com Joins eQuest’s On-Demand Marketplace – eQuestXpress

Reduced Job Posting Prices for eQuest Users

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was announced today that Talent.com has joined eQuest’s exclusive job board marketplace, eQuestXpress, offering customers discounted rates not offered anywhere else.



By using eQuestXpress, users are not required to obtain job board contracts or licenses. Job board pricing is heavily discounted and delivery fees are waived. Access to the marketplace is also free.

Talent.com is a global leading job board offering users a unique alternative to the traditional job boards. With over 28 million unique visitors per month in over 80 countries worldwide, Talent.com brings a new opportunity for organizations to find the right talent faster.

Already a large percentage of the world’s major job boards have partnered with eQuest to be included in the eQuestXpress network.

Xpress is also connected to eQuest’s huge network of partner ATS and CRM systems - making the service available to its thousands of customers in over 50 Applicant Tracking and CRM systems around the world.

“We are very excited about the launch of this partnership with eQuest” says James Winfrey, Head of Partnerships and Integrations at Talent.com. “We feel this brings a unique opportunity for organizations to try Talent.com without having any long term commitments.”

To get set up, go to: http s: //w ww .equest.com/about/contact-us/ or you can reach the marketplace directly from the home page at www.equest.com/.

About eQuest

With its global reach, eQuest posts jobs to any posting destination in the world, reaching over 180 countries and territories and thousands of job posting destinations worldwide. eQuest also provides comprehensive candidate source tracking analysis for evaluating job board performance, job board negotiating services, and OFCCP/Diversity support. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest is located at www.equest.com and is celebrating its 27th year in business.

About Talent.com

Over 28 million unique users visit Talent.com every month, making us one of the largest job search and career platforms online. Our mission is to connect employers around the world with the most talented job seekers and to centralize all jobs available on the web, whether they come from company career websites, staffing agencies or job boards.

With over 30 million jobs available in 80 countries, Talent.com offers the most diverse content to job seekers and our competitive model brings better results to employers in terms of ROI and brand visibility. We, at Talent.com, have established ourselves as one of the largest sources of employment around the world. Learn more at Talent.com .

