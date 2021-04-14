Verizon announces Hyper Precise Location now available in 100+ U.S. markets

/EIN News/ -- Hyper Precise Location (HPL) with real-time kinematics enhances satellite-based location accuracy from meters to centimeters, enabling intelligent-driving and advanced IoT applications for Verizon Business customers and partners

What you need to know:

The HPL SaaS offering can deliver GNSS correction data in real time at vast scale and low cost to developers and customers on 5G and 4G networks.

HPL supports open delivery standards and API integration with users’ own device management platforms.

Privacy protection is integral to the design and deployment of HPL. User location data is never stored or shared.

When paired with 5G Edge, HPL can work with emerging autonomous technologies such as Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communication. Verizon recently teamed with automakers to demonstrate HPL applications in vehicle-pedestrian safety scenarios.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business announced today that Hyper Precise Location, its real-time kinematics service, is now available via Verizon ThingSpace to Verizon customers and application developers in more than 100 major U.S. markets. When paired with Verizon’s 5G Edge capabilities, HPL provides the precise positioning data that emerging Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) technology relies upon in certain safety applications. Verizon recently teamed with automakers to demonstrate vehicle-pedestrian safety scenarios made possible through HPL, 5G Edge and C-V2X.

HPL is software as a service (SaaS) that provides a stream of real-time global navigation satellite system (GNSS) correction data to device receivers, enabling location accuracy within 1-2 centimeters, for users on 5G and 4G networks. This can enable high-scale, low-cost, centimeter-level location capabilities for industries such as automotive, HD-mapping, robotics, construction, and smart agriculture (AgriTech). Designed and deployed in a privacy-protective manner, HPL does not store or share user location data.

HPL embraces open delivery standards including RTCM for its data streams, with others to be added on a rolling basis. IoT devices using HPL can be accessed and managed through a user API and the ThingSpace IoT management platform. Support resources on ThingSpace will detail API integration, coverage availability, and more.

“Hyper Precise Location stands to boost or enable next-gen technologies across industries, from intelligent-driving to drone delivery to highly automated operations within construction, agriculture, and much more,” said TJ Fox, SVP of Industrial IoT and Automotive for Verizon Business. “HPL’s fast expanding coverage area, API friendliness, privacy protection, and use of open-delivery standards make it ideal for developers and customers demanding precision and flexibility.”

In August, Verizon announced it is also developing HPL next-gen road safety and highly advanced driving solutions through partnerships with location and mapping expert HERE Technologies (HERE) and Renovo, the automotive software company. HPL can also support other emerging technologies that depend on high-level location accuracy, such as delivery drones, and advanced IoT applications, such as infrastructure monitoring, critical asset tracking, and high value shipping.

