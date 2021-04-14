Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend

/EIN News/ -- YORK, Pa., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 13, 2021, the Board of Directors of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVLY), the parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on May 11, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2021, which is the same as the prior quarter’s regular cash dividend. In addition, the Board declared a special cash dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on May 11, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2021, which is the same as the prior quarter’s special cash dividend.

With assets of over $2 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.       

Questions or comments concerning this Press Release should be directed to:
   
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.  
Larry J. Miller, Chairman, President and CEO Larry D. Pickett, CPA - Treasurer
717-747-1500 717-747-1502
lmiller@peoplesbanknet.com lpickett@peoplesbanknet.com

