Physician’s Choice® Announces Launch of Top-Selling Supplements at Target.com

/EIN News/ -- WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician’s Choice ® announced this week the launch of seven core supplements at Target.com, marking a new chapter of growth for the industry up-and-comer.



The lineup includes four cutting-edge probiotics (60 Billion, Women’s, Thin 30 and Soil-Based), Collagen Peptides Powder with DigeSEB™, Ashwagandha KSM-66 and Postbiotic Immune. Each supplement is formulated with ingredients backed by the latest scientific research to help consumers meet their health goals at a sustainable cost.

“Making high-quality supplements accessible to every consumer has been the aim of Physician’s Choice since day one,” said CEO Logan Chierotti. “This partnership with Target.com gets us one step closer to achieving that mission, and we’re hopeful this expansion will introduce more consumers to the benefits of well-crafted supplements supported by science.”

All seven formulas featured in the launch are made with non-GMO ingredients and are free from soy, gluten, dairy and unnecessary binders. They are tested for purity and potency in a third-party laboratory, so consumers can trust they’re getting what they see on the label.

Physician’s Choice® supplements are available now at Target.com. Suggested retail prices for probiotics are $27.99 for 60 Billion and Soil-Based Probiotics, $26.49 for Thin 30 Probiotic and $29.99 for Women’s Probiotic. Suggested retail prices for the remaining products are $31.99 for Collagen Peptides Powder, $16.99 for Ashwagandha KSM-66 and $24.99 for Immune.

About Physician’s Choice®

Physician’s Choice® is on a mission to ensure everyone has access to safe, high-quality supplements that actually work. Since its inception in 2017, the company has experienced rapid growth as a result of its commitment to pure, sustainably sourced and research-backed ingredients. In less than two years, Physician’s Choice® earned the top spot as Amazon’s #1 probiotic brand and continues to expand its sales channels as consumer demand mounts for its innovative supplements.

To learn more, visit PhysiciansChoice.com or connect with their social channels at @PhysiciansChoice on Instagram and Facebook.

THESE STATEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.

Contact:

Ellie Cooper

elliec@physicianschoice.com

(877) 395-2707

