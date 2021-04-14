Minitab Launches New Predictive Analytics Module

Increased Advanced Machine Learning Now Available in Minitab® Statistical Software

/EIN News/ -- State College, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement, announced the launch of new predictive analytics capabilities and advanced machine learning methods in Minitab® Statistical Software. In addition to Minitab’s classical methods, users can now leverage the power of advanced machine learning methods through clicks - by deploying Minitab’s new predictive analytics module – or code, by integrating with open-source languages R or Python.

With Minitab’s new predictive analytics module, users will be able to solve more challenging problems, tap into deeper insights and visualize complex interactions in a better, faster, easier, and more accurate way. Skillfully predict, compare alternatives and forecast with ease using Minitab’s revolutionary predictive analytics techniques.

Minitab’s predictive analytics module consists of proprietary methods such as Classification and Regression Trees (CART®), the original Random Forests®, a classification algorithm consisting of many decision trees and TreeNet®, Minitab’s own gradient boosting methodology. Developed by the inventors of tree-based modeling techniques, Minitab is the only company in the world to offer these branded and popular methods. Now, Minitab is making these methods accessible to everyone, not just data scientists, no matter where they are on their analytics journey.

Jeffrey T. Slovin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said: “Minitab’s predictive analytics module underscores our commitment to helping organizations accelerate their transformations. By making advanced machine learning easy-to-use and understand, companies around the globe can access the power of these methods to solve complex problems and predict outcomes better, faster and easier than ever before.”

About Minitab

Minitab helps companies and institutions to identify trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and process improvement tools. Combined with unparalleled ease-of-use, Minitab makes it simpler than ever to get deep insights from data. Plus, a team of highly trained data analytic experts and services ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster and more accurate decisions.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness through its proprietary solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Connect™, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Engage™, and Quality Trainer® to uncover flaws and opportunities in their processes and address them. Minitab Solutions Analytics™ is Minitab’s proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence.

