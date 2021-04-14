Fundbox Announces Appointment of William Corey, Former PwC Executive, to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox, the financial services platform for small businesses, announced today that it has appointed William Corey to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Corey served as an Audit, Senior Relationship and Office Managing Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 2002 to 2020, leading the audit practice and serving as managing partner for the Baltimore office. He is on the Board of Directors of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ-GVP), where he serves as Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Compensation Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Corey also serves on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Stewart Information Services, Inc. (NYSE-STC), the LP Advisory Committee for Squadra Ventures, the Board of Advisors for Greenspring Global Partners X, and the Board of Directors for the Port Discovery Children’s Museum. He is also a Member of the College of Business Board of Advisors for his alma mater, James Madison University.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bill as an independent director to the Fundbox Board of Directors,” said Prashant Fuloria, CEO of Fundbox. “We’re poised for significant growth in 2021 and beyond as we support the recovery and expansion of the small business economy. Among other things, Bill’s expertise in public accounting and audit will be invaluable as we take another step forward in our company’s maturity.”

A certified public accountant licensed in Maryland, Mr. Corey has over 37 years of experience in public accounting. Prior to PwC, he served as an audit partner at Arthur Andersen LLP, in addition to various other roles in the Audit Practice.

“I’m inspired by Fundbox’s vision to power the small business economy,” said Corey. “I have a passion for helping emerging companies succeed and am excited to be joining the company’s Board of Directors at this pivotal moment to help the team chart the course ahead, and drive our mission of unlocking growth for small businesses.”

Fundbox’s AI-powered platform provides access to financial tools that enable small business owners to cover business-critical operating expenses. The company’s core product provides small businesses with a revolving line of credit of up to $150,000 that is fast, flexible, easy to use, and seamlessly integrates into day-to-day operations.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is a financial platform for small businesses. The company is on a mission to unlock growth for small businesses by providing fast and easy access to financial tools and working capital solutions. Fundbox has connected with nearly 300,000 businesses, unlocked over $2B in working capital, and invested $100M into its AI platform, gaining deep insights into the small business ecosystem.

The company has received numerous awards including the prestigious Forbes Best Startup Employers and AI 50, Red Herring Top North American 250, CB Insights Fintech 250, and Fintech Breakthrough Awards. Founded in 2013, Fundbox currently has 200+ employees and offices in San Francisco, CA; Dallas, TX; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Kate Enos Allison+Partners 916-397-6400 Kate.Enos@allisonpr.com