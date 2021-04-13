Maine Celebrates 21 New and 5 Renewed National Board Certified Teachers in Virtual Ceremony
Maine recognized 21 teachers newly certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) during an April 8 virtual ceremony. These exemplary educators join more than 400 teachers across the state who have gone through this highly reflective and transformative professional development, including five of their colleagues who renewed their National Board Certification this year.
Friends, family, colleagues and administrators joined the celebration hosted by the Maine Education Association (MEA) and the National Board Certified Teachers Network of Maine (NBCTs of Maine). Offering congratulatory remarks were Education Commissioner Pender Makin, MEA President and NBCT Grace Leavitt, NBCTs of Maine Chair and NBCT, Melissa Guerrette, and Representative Rebecca Millett.
Featured speaker Kelly Elder, NBPTS, NBCT Board of Directors, 2017 Montana Teacher of the Year and 2018 NEA Foundation Fellow, shared a talk titled “What’s Next? Moving Forward from the Intersection of Emotional Health and Learning in a Post-pandemic World” Elder, a grade 6 geography teacher, acknowledged the challenges involved in teaching in a year unlike any other, and the disproportionate impact the pandemic had on our most vulnerable students. Elder noted that NBCTs, given their experience in such a highly reflective process as National Board Certification, are uniquely positioned to create, innovate, and lead the differentiated work (including rethinking assessment practices) in the coming years, in order to meet the needs of all of our students.
The event’s emcee, Heidi Goodwin, NBCT and NB Professional Learning Facilitator, was joined by Kristi Charette, NBCT and NB Professional Learning Facilitator, in leading this year’s unique pinning ceremony, with attendees being “pinned” by a family member at home. Dan Allen, MEA Professional Development Director, offered closing remarks, encouraging the NBCTs to engage in ongoing leadership opportunities, including offering support to candidates working on National Board Certification.
The journey to National Board Certification is a challenging one—the process, on average, requires nearly 400 hours of time and effort to achieve. Educators must submit a detailed portfolio that includes examples of student work and video recordings that show how they teach and interact with students. In addition, they must submit a reflective piece on student assessment and learning and demonstrate mastery of the content of their chosen certification area. This evidence must meet the Five Core Propositions and the National Board Standards, a body of knowledge that is maintained by teachers. Practicing teachers, through a peer-review process, assess the portfolios.
In pursuing and achieving National Board Certification, the following teachers have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to their students, schools, and districts. Please join us in congratulating them!
Maine 2020 New NBCTS
|Name
|National Board Certificate
|Position
|District/School
|1.
|Heather Sinclair
|Science: Early Adolescence
|Middle School Science Teacher
|RSU 2 Hall-Dale Middle High School
|2.
|Heidi Corliss
|Music: Early Adolescence/YA
|Fine & Performing Arts Teacher
|RSU 22 Hampden Academy
|3.
|Alyce Delfino
|Exceptional Needs Specialist: Early Adolescence/ YA
|Special Education Teacher
|Five Town CSD
Camden Hills Regional High School
|4.
|Christopher Driscoll
|Mathematics, Early Adolescence
|Middle School Math Teacher
|Falmouth Public Schools/ Falmouth Middle School
|5.
|Sara Jones
|Mathematics: Early Adolescence
|Middle School Math Teacher
|Falmouth Public Schools/ Falmouth Middle School
|6.
|Tara Robertson
|Literacy: Reading -Lang Arts: Early & Middle Childhood
|Title I Teacher
|Lisbon Public Schools
Lisbon Community School
|7.
|Linda LaCasse
|Literacy: Reading -Language Arts: Early & Middle Childhood
|Title I Teacher
|Lisbon Public Schools
Lisbon Community School
|8.
|Julia Bemis
|Science: Adolescence and Young Adulthood
|High School Science Teacher
|RSU 6 Bonny Eagle HS
|9.
|Jennifer Fronczak-
|Math: Early Adolescence
|Middle School Math Teacher
|RSU 84 East Grand School
|10.
|Vicki Bailey
|Generalist: Early Childhood
|Grade 1 Teacher
|RSU 22 Earl C McGraw Elementary School
|11.
|Audrey Bracciodieta
|Exceptional Needs Specialist: Early Childhood through Young Adulthood
|Special Education Teacher
|RSU 22 George B Weatherbee School
|12.
|Jennifer Brown
|Generalist: Early Childhood
|Kindergarten Teacher
|RSU 12 Chelsea Elementary School
|13.
|Robin Tiller
|Science: Early Adolescence
|Middle School Science Teacher
|Biddeford Public Schools
Biddeford Middle School
|14.
|Rachel Singh
|Generalist: Early Childhood
|Grade 1 Teacher
|Bar Harbor Public Schools
Conners-Emerson School
|15.
|Rebecca Sanborn
|Generalist: Early Childhood
|Kindergarten Teacher
|RSU 60 North Berwick Elementary
|16.
|Krista St. Cyr
|English as a New Language: Early Adolescence/YA
|English Language Learner Teacher
|Lewiston Public Schools
Lewiston Middle School
|17.
|Lacey Todd
|Generalist: Middle Childhood
|Grade 5 Science Teacher
|RSU 10 Mountain Valley Middle School
|18.
|Kaitlin Woodbury
|Literacy, Reading Language Arts: Early/Middle Childhood
|Grade 1 Teacher
|RSU 1 Phippsburg Elementary School
|19.
|Lorene Hinkley – Gordon
|Literacy, Reading Language Arts: Early/Middle Childhood
|Title I Teacher
|RSU 49 Albion Elementary School
|20.
|Jessica Archer
|English Language Arts: Early Adolescence
|Middle School: English, Science and Health Teacher
|RSU 26 Orono Middle School
|21.
|Danielle Quimby
|Exceptional Needs Specialist: Early Childhood through Young Adulthood
|Gifted & Talented Teacher
|RSU 6 Buxton Center Elementary School
Maine 2020 Renewed NBCTS
|Name
|National Board Certificate
|Position
|District/ School
|1.
|Laurie Alves
|Literacy, Reading Language Arts: Early/Middle Childhood
|Grade 5 Teacher
|Scarborough Public Schools Wentworth School
|2.
|Brian Cote
|Science: Early Adolescence
|Middle School Science Teacher
|Bar Harbor Public School
Conners-Emerson School
|3.
|David Doubleday
|Literacy, Reading Language Arts: Adolescence/YA
|High School English Language Arts
|Five Town CSD
Camden Hills Regional High School
|4.
|Rachel Landry
|Exceptional Needs Specialist: Early Childhood/YA
|Special Education Teacher
|Portland Public Schools
Harrison Lyseth Elementary School
|5.
|Joanne Powers
|Literacy, Reading Language Arts: Early Middle Childhood
|Elementary Literacy Teacher
|RSU 1 Dike-Newell School
National Board certification is voluntary and open to all teachers who have at least three years of classroom experience and a bachelor’s degree. Certification is available in 25 certificate areas, from preschool through 12th grade.
Maine offers an annual salary supplement for teachers who have achieved National Board Certification and scholarships to support up to 30 teachers, annually, in attaining National Board Certification.
Contact information for National Board Certification in Maine:
NBCTS of Maine:
Heidi Goodwin: nbct.heidi@gmail.com
Melissa Guerrette: nbct.melissa@gmail.com
Susan O’Brien: nbct.susan@gmail.com
Kristi Charette: nbct.kristi@gmail.com
Maine Education Association:
Dan Allen: DAllen@maineea.org
Maine Department of Education:
Tamara Ranger: tamara.ranger@Maine.Gov