Edison Energy launches new Electric Transportation Practice to further support the clean energy transition

New practice will serve growing market of Fortune 500 companies to public agencies navigating the complexities of fleet electrification

Vehicle fleets will play a critical role in decarbonization, as transportation accounts for 28% of greenhouse gas emissions throughout the U.S.” — Meghan Weinman, Director, Transportation Electrification at Edison Energy

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With commercial fleets announcing plans for a massive shift to electric vehicles (EVs), Edison Energy has launched a new Electric Transportation Practice that will operate cross-functionally, serving Edison’s core offerings across Sustainability and Energy Optimization while supporting all aspects of fleet electrification, from early-stage feasibility, fleet assessment, electric vehicle charger design and construction, and optimizing energy.

Meghan Weinman, who previously led transportation electrification strategy at Puget Sound Energy, will spearhead the new practice. Fleet electrification presents a largely untapped opportunity for the energy transition. In addition to these new offerings, Weinman will also be working closely with Bill Kenworthy, new VP of Energy Optimization, and Emily Williams, VP of Strategy and Sustainability, to integrate and expand the EV offering and further support clients' development and implementation of holistic decarbonization and net-zero strategies.

“Vehicle fleets will play a critical role in decarbonization, as transportation accounts for 28% of greenhouse gas emissions throughout the U.S.,” said Weinman. “Transitioning to electric vehicles provides a pathway towards significantly reducing carbon. With the right plans and energy expertise, fleets that electrify not only find that day-to-day operations are feasible, but also enjoy significant cost savings.”

“Our Energy Optimization practice meets clients where they are, from co-creating business plans to full implementation,” added Kenworthy. “We are proud to support our clients’ drive to sustainability; and will be with them through every step and every mile along the way.”

Edison Energy’s clients looking to electrify fleets include:

*Commercial and industrial customers who may have corporate sustainability goals while also gaining total-cost-of-ownership savings from EV fleet conversion savings. These fleets can be complex and dispersed across geographies, Edison Energy helps clients make strategic decisions on where to electrify first and plan for charging infrastructure.

*Real estate owners looking to develop properties and attract tenants are installing charging stations as an on-site amenity, Edison Energy helps clients find utility incentives and streamline installation processes.

*Municipal customers, who have aggressive sustainability goals, but may be fiscally sensitive to a large upfront capital investment in transportation electrification. Edison Energy works with these clients to align capital investments with fiscal planning.

*Transit agencies and school districts typically have an electrification goal centered around Zero-Emissions Vehicles and EV fleet conversion savings. Edison Energy explores vehicle incentives and rebates that can aid in their conversion to electric.

“As EV costs come down, there will be more choices and increasing corporate commitments to carbon reductions and sustainability goals that will accelerate fleet electrification, “ said Emily Williams, VP of Strategy and Sustainability. “The bottom line is that there’s no one size fits all approach to net-zero emissions, but we remain committed to supporting our clients with fleet electrification as part of a holistic decarbonization strategy.”

Edison Energy has advised global companies, universities, and cities on more than 6.7 gigawatts of renewable energy projects across North America and Europe, including the adoption of EVs and charging infrastructure, and the necessary financing and contracting.

###

About Edison Energy

A wholly owned subsidiary of Edison International (NYSE: EIX), Edison Energy provides independent, expert advice and solutions to help large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better understand and navigate the choices and risks of managing energy. We enable decision-makers in organizations to deliver on their strategic, financial and sustainability goals by addressing the three biggest challenges in energy today: cost, carbon, and complex choices. We deliver and implement specialized solutions across analytics, renewables, sustainability, supply, and demand to align our client’s energy investments with their strategic goals. For more information, visit www.edisonenergy.com.