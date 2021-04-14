Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Free COVID-19 Testing Events in Nicholas County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of free COVID-19 testing events in Nicholas County in West Virginia. 

“We want to encourage residents of Nicholas County to take advantage of free testing events as the incidence of COVID-19 is increasing in the community,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Testing is vital if you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue or body aches, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

Nicholas County 

Camden Family Health, 415 Main Street, Summersville, WV 26261, Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Walgreens, 18116 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV 26205, Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM; Saturday, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM; and Sunday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Walgreens, 5870 Webster Road, Summersville, WV 26651, Monday – Sunday, 8:30 AM – 8:30 PM

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including asymptomatic individuals. For daily COVID-19 testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

