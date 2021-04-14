Prior Service Member Explains How a VA Loan Can Secure Future of Military Service Members
Investing in real estate through VA loans is a tried-and-true method to create considerable wealthPORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phil Capron, a former US Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft Crewman (SWCC), turned real estate entrepreneur, has launched yourvaloan.info with the goal of educating other military members on using their Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) loans to create equity and cash flow by investing in real estate. VA loans (the most potent lending option on the market for military veterans) are mortgage options issued by private lenders and guaranteed by the VA. These flexible loan programs, offering gentle requirements and significant benefits, were first created in 1944 by the United States government to assist military members buying properties without requiring a down payment or perfect credit.
The process of obtaining and utilizing a VA loan can be stressful and Phil’s mission is to make the process smooth and help service members get the loans they are entitled to. Phil knows first-hand how transformative the VA loan can be. While serving in the Navy, he VA-hacked a property, then rented rooms out to his teammates. He immediately realized how lucrative this could be and began to scale-up his venture. Since separating from active duty, Phil has acquired over 400 apartments.
The VA loan program has many benefits and is available for active duty service members of the US military, veterans, reservists, and surviving spouses. Some of the most considerable benefits are: zero down payment, no private mortgage insurance, lower interest rates, looser credit requirements, etc.
Interested in helping other veterans through his site and his book “Your VA Loan & How it Can Make You a Millionaire”, which is free to download on his website, Phil gives practical advice on the process of buying real estate and building wealth through VA loans, by offering real-world examples illustrating how real estate can secure their financial future around their military service.
Financial freedom is not out of reach and Phil Capron wants to teach veterans and active-duty service members to do the same, so that they can reap the benefits and secure their future.
