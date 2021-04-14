Password manager NordPass adds many product improvements

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The password manager NordPass has introduced many product improvements over the last few months. Here are some of the most important ones.



Dark mode. Dark mode is currently available only on Android but will soon be introduced on the rest of the platforms.

“ Dark mode was the most requested feature by our users. We took it into consideration and are now happy to announce that it’s live,” says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass.

Why dark mode? Many people prefer it as it’s easier on the eyes, but there’s also the added bonus of improved battery life and an extended lifespan of OLED displays.

Keyboard shortcuts. For an easier navigation , users can now use Ctrl+F to search for items and Ctrl+L to lock the app instantly.

“Our engineers work hard on security features, but they also remember to please our users with handy additions, such as shortcuts for an improved navigation,” says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass.

2FA moved to Nord Account. With the introduction of Nord Account, MFA settings moved from the NordPass application to Nord Account.

NordPass is the first password manager to handle user authentication with Nord Account, which is based on OpenID Connect. It’s a modern-day user identity layer on top of OAuth 2.0, which allows clients of all types to launch sign-in flows and receive verifiable assertions about the identity of signed-in users.

Add a credit card with NFC. From now on, it’s easier to add credit cards on Android. Users can now use the NFC technology to scan their credit cards and keep them in NordPass by simply touching the card against the phone.

PDF recovery code. NordPass users will now receive their recovery code in a PDF file.



Onboarding. The NordPass desktop app now has a user onboarding feature, which allows new users to find the best of what NordPass has to offer straight away.

