PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) Operating at Intersection of High-Growth Sectors

This giant wave of plant-based food demand doesn’t appear temporary but likely represents a lasting shift in consumer preferences. Not counting the pandemic surge in growth, the plant-based food sector ballooned over 33-fold during the last 15 years, with no signs of slowing. As a result, plant-based online groceries are also thriving as sustainability-focused products are growing more than five times faster than other product categories, generating the highest growth in the consumer goods sector.

Operating at the intersection of three high-growth sectors — plant-based products, e-commerce/technology and consumer-packaged goods — PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is fast becoming the premier digital interface for plant-oriented consumers. As the first public company known to be fully focused on the plant-based e-commerce space, PlantX intends to leverage its first-mover status to become the global go-to place for everything plant-based.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX’s platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

