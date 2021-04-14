DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) Making Name for Itself in Digital Media, Martech Space

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

The innovation from artificial intelligence has high-growth software companies taking on multi-billion digital media giants such as Google and Facebook. New digital media and martech technologies continue to see accelerated growth with a global pandemic and soaring media consumption and ecommerce activity trends. The sector has seen parabolic increases in the large technology markets, with the Nasdaq composite also reflecting a massive spike in new-technology Special Purpose Acquisition Funds (SPACs). In 2020, 250 SPACs raised more than $83 billion — with SaaS (software as a service) as a leading category. A rising tide carries all ships, as seen in a boom of AI software small caps.

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) is an AI accelerator company that operates much like a mini technology SPAC. DGTL is building a portfolio of fully commercialized enterprise SaaS in the digital media and martech software sectors. DGTL is quickly making a name for itself with an average of 75% YoY revenue growth for the past two quarters and Tier-one global brand clients, including impressive licensing deals with companies such as Quaker Oats, Budweiser, Dunkin’ Brands, Mitsubishi Motors, DoorDash, Stella Artois, Nestle, Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Pizza Hut, Patagonia, and most recently DraftKings — all leveraging the AI-powered social media content management platform of DGTL subsidiary Hashoff.

About DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise-level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “DGTL,” the OTCQB exchange as “DGTHF” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “A2QB0L.”

For more information, visit www.DGTLInc.com/Investors .

