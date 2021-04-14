Independence Gold Announces Exploration Program Update on the 3Ts Project, British Columbia

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 3Ts Project (the “Property”), including assay results from the first drill hole of a 4,500 metre ("m") winter diamond drilling program, a re-analysis of drill hole 3T-20-06 (drilled in 2020) to identify other potential elements of interest, and plans for a detailed geophysical survey to be carried out over the Property.



The 2021 winter drill program was designed to test significant gaps within the historical drilling of the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems, both along strike and at depth, as well as previously untested targets. Drill hole 3T-21-01 was designed to test the Ted-Mint Offset Vein below the microdiorite sill, and highlights include:

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Drill Intercept

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) 3T-21-01 293.35 307.00 13.65 5.07 258.10 Including 293.35 299.2 5.85 8.60 577.62

Upon further review of previous drill results, the Company re-analyzed data from the 2020 drill program in order to identify other elements of economic interest, notably copper (“Cu”), lead (“Pb”), molybdenum (“Mo”) and zinc (“Zn”). Drill hole 3T-20-06 was selected as it was one of the deepest holes drilled to date and reached a depth of approximately 150 m below the microdiorite sill. Highlights from the analysis include:

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Drill Intercept

(m) Cu*

(%) Mo

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) Zn*

(%) 3T-20-06 401 409 8 0.07 56.75 818.75 0.44 Including 404 406 2 0.15 140.67 583.33 1.01 Including 404 407 3 0.21 209.00 852.50 0.92 Including 403 406 3 0.16 145.00 2,095.33 0.69 *Results for copper and zinc were reported in parts per million by the assaying lab and have been converted to a percentage using 1% = 10,000 ppm



Several other deep drillholes from the 2020 drill program, as well as earlier programs, will also be selected to identify and re-analyzed for these elements of interest. Based on alteration studies, geochemistry and geological work the Company has identified the potential for a porphyritic system underlying the 3Ts Property.



The Company has entered into a contract with Dias Geophysical to carry out a program of deep 3D IP and resistivity surveying, and a magnetic tellurics (“MT”) survey with the DIAS32 system, which will commence during the third week of April. The 3D IP survey will be completed on surface and in boreholes across a survey area of approximately 4 km by 2 km, with a goal of imaging the geology beneath the microdiorite sill. A portion of the 3D IP survey will be completed at a higher spatial resolution in order to image potential epithermal vein systems in the near surface. The MT survey will be completed over the same survey area with the goal of extending the depth search to over 1.5 km to help in imaging for potential porphyry sources and major structural features.

The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres (“km”) southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Gold Deposit. Please refer to the website for maps showing the vein locations.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V:IGO) is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s holdings range from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca .

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company’s Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

