Phunware Releases Loyalty SDK to Enable PhunToken Issuances by Third-Party Mobile Applications

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced that it has released its Loyalty Software Development Kit (“SDK”) for Apple iOS and Google Android on GitHub to support the issuance of PhunToken by third-party mobile applications.



This important milestone, in support of the broader launch of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem , helps brands incentivize engagement and drive customer loyalty. By integrating this lightweight SDK, any mobile application publisher can track and reward in-app customer behavior on Apple iOS and Google Android.

“In order to drive the mainstream adoption of blockchain, it’s imperative that we make it both simple and convenient for companies and consumers to enjoy the benefits of cryptocurrencies without asking them to fundamentally change their behavior,” said Randall Crowder , COO of Phunware. “Our MaaS Loyalty SDK allows brands to seamlessly introduce additional functionality within their existing mobile application portfolios in order to reward app users for actions, including referring, sharing and engaging with content that is designed to promote increased brand awareness.”

In support of its MaaS Customer Data Platform (CDP) , Phunware plans to release its Data SDK later this month to give mobile application publishers the ability to reward consumers for the value of their data by issuing PhunCoin . Both PhunToken and PhunCoin will be managed by PhunWallet on Apple iOS and Google Android, which will be made available for download following application approvals by the Apple App Store and Google Play, respectively.

Click here to get started today and learn how PhunToken can help drive not only engagement, but also profitable behavior.

