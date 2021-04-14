CyGlass Makes the Case for SaaS Network Detection and Response

/EIN News/ -- LITTLETON, Mass., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyGlass makes the case for a renewed focus on Network Detection and Response (NDR) as a foundational defensive component to stop ransomware and other targeted attacks in its new whitepaper titled “NDR SaaS: What it Can Do for You.” The paper contends that network defense technology deployed through software-as-a-service – known as NDaaS – can empower resource constrained mid-market enterprises and the service providers that support them to efficiently reduce cybersecurity risk.



Covering four SaaS network defense use cases, including network visibility, standards and regulatory compliance, threat detection, and automation for modern malware defense, the paper is available for download: https://hubs.li/H0K-nJC0

CyGlass’ paper defines the importance of cloud-native, SaaS network defense as critical to organizations with smaller security and IT teams. Many are unable to invest in a SIEM or expensive Security Operations Center but need to protect their on-premise and hybrid cloud networks.

CyGlass is providing associated decision support content, including a new ebook: “ Network Defense, Your Secret Weapon to Defeating the Bad Guys .”

The resources are ideal for IT and cybersecurity professionals, who typically manage firewalls, VPNs, and endpoints, but may be unable to protect their networks due to cost and operational constraints of traditional Network Detection and Response (NDR) tools. Additionally, many managed service providers are broadening their cybersecurity solutions to include NDaaS to help their customers cut security costs, reduce resource overhead, and ensure that their cyber-threat mitigation measures are future-proofed.

Download the ebook , whitepaper and read our blog post: “ 6 Reasons to Make Network Security Central in 2021 .”

“Gaining entrance to the network is the adversary’s number one attack priority,” said Ed Jackowiak, President of CyGlass. “By broadening detection to include the network and utilizing Network Defense as-a-Service (NDaaS), security teams have a new, affordable advanced threat detection capability. Lean teams across all industries can defeat sophisticated cyberattacks like ransomware and maintain regulatory compliance at the same time.”

AI driven, SaaS-based network defense has emerged as one of the most cost-effective ways for mid-sized enterprises to identify devices on their network, detect rogue and unprotected devices, identify threats to OT and IoT devices, surface early indicators for ransomware, data theft, and other targeted attacks. This can be accomplished while supporting efforts to improve regulatory compliance across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, community banks, credit unions, higher education, and local and state governments.

The advantages of a SaaS delivered solution network defense are significant, for example:

SaaS network defense does not require the deployment of software, appliances or agents, but taps firewalls, VPNs, and user directories to correlate data.

AI-based detection automatically sorts through billions of network conversations and alerts to potential attacks, offering investigation and remediation steps to quickly contain infected systems and prevent further spread.

Smaller IT security teams enjoy lower total cost of ownership since solution upgrades, new features and capabilities are included in the cloud service.





ABOUT CYGLASS

CyGlass is a leading provider of network-centric, threat detection solutions that allow mid-market customers to uncover, pinpoint, and respond to advanced cyber threats that have evaded traditional security controls. CyGlass’ mission is to provide organizations with a new level of intelligence to defend against the most sophisticated cyber-attacks. Its asset oriented, risk-based approach to threat detection and mitigation focuses attention on the emerging attacks which pose the greatest risk. www.cyglass.com . CyGlass is a subsidiary of Nominet UK.

