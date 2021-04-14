180 Life Sciences Corp. Congratulates Dr. Lynn Williams on International Dupuytren Award 2021

Company actively pursuing Collagen VI pathway identified in peer-reviewed publication

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) ("180 Life Sciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that Lynn Williams, Ph.D., has been awarded the International Dupuytren Award 2021 for Basic Research.



Dr. Williams is a research fellow at the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology, Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, University of Oxford, Oxford, England, whose research is being sponsored by 180 Life Sciences. Dr. Williams won the award for her paper published in a peer-reviewed journal in 2020. The paper titled "Identifying collagen VI as a target of fibrotic diseases regulated by CREBBP/EP300," published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, USA, identified the collagen VI pathway that 180 Life Sciences is now actively pursuing in preclinical studies. The manuscript was published as a result of Dr. Williams’ work as a member of Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal’s research team. Professor Nanchahal serves as Chairman of 180 Life Sciences’ Clinical Advisory Board and is a recognized pioneer in the treatment of fibrosis of the hand.

Dr. James Woody, CEO of 180 Life Sciences commented, “This pivotal research for which Dr. Williams has received this award, was published in a high-impact journal and provides insight into Collagen VI pathways to identify novel potential therapeutic targets for fibrotic diseases. This research from our team, led by Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal, is the foundation of our program to develop new treatments for fibrosis.”

The International Dupuytren Society is a patient organization that brings together Dupuytren Disease patient societies worldwide. Dr. Thomas Layton, another member of Professor Nanchahal’s research team in Oxford was the joint recipient of the International Dupuytren Award in 2020 and in 2019 for his paper in Science Advances where the team identified TNFR2 and IL-33 as therapeutic targets in localized fibrotic diseases. Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal and his clinical research team were proud recipients of the Award in 2019 for their publication of the phase 2a clinical trial data published in Lancet EBiomedicine.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The Company is driving groundbreaking studies into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The Company’s primary platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor), with its lead program in phase 2b clinical trial.

