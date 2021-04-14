GR8 People CEO and Co-founder Named One of TAtech’s 100 Most Influential Talent Acquisition Thought Leaders

Diane Smith receives recognition as a pioneering force within the talent acquisition technology space by setting the agenda for innovation and understanding in TA strategy and management as the leader of GR8 People, the One-Experience Talent Platform

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading talent acquisition software innovator GR8 People celebrates today's announcement that its CEO and Co-founder Diane Smith has been selected as one of TAtech's 100 Most Influential TA Thought Leaders.



In appreciation of the award, Diane shared, “I am honored to be part of such an esteemed group and congratulations to all who share this recognition. From the beginning, our team has worked to deliver world-class results that exceed the expectations for some of the most innovative hiring organizations and their leaders. To find the true and right way, to always be a step ahead for them, and for us, is what drives GR8 People as a team. Today, I could not be prouder that we partner with customers like Informatica, Talbots, Johns Hopkins Medicine, T. Rowe Price, and hundreds of others in more than 75 countries around the world.”

Prior to her role at GR8 People, Diane gained significant experience in starting and leading SaaS companies as the co-founder and chief executive officer at VirtualEdge Corporation (VE), a worldwide leader in talent lifecycle software supporting global customers, until its very successful acquisition by Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Before Diane's HR tech story began, her early career centered on higher education and athletics. Diane held positions at Princeton and Towson Universities where she also coached the Division I Women's Basketball programs. No stranger to athletics herself, she was a 4-year All-American Field Hockey player, a two-time Broderick Cup nominee and a member of the Women's Olympic Field Hockey Team.

As the head coach and curator for the company’s overall strategic direction and the driving force behind GR8 People’s commitment to teamwork, platform excellence and superior customer service, Diane has built a winning legacy centered on transformative technology for talent acquisition with an eye focused on meeting the needs of today and tomorrow.

About TAtech

The mission of TAtech is to provide the information, research, networking opportunities, advocacy and support that helps members realize their vision and achieve real and sustained success. The members of TAtech work in many different ways, but share a single, motivating vision: to enhance all facets of talent acquisition through the application of the very best technology and expertise in the world.

TAtech’s 100 Most Influential TA Thought Leaders celebrates people who are truly setting the agenda for innovation and understanding in talent acquisition strategy and management and talent technology. Each, in their own way, is making an important contribution to such mission-critical areas as improving the effectiveness and efficiency of recruiting operations, forging productive and mutually beneficial relationships with hiring managers, identifying, and implementing state-of-the-art talent acquisition tools, educating corporate leaders on the essential business role played by talent acquisition and to continuously optimizing the candidate experience.

GR8 People is the One-Experience Talent Platform that powers recruiter performance across the entire hiring lifecycle for more efficient and effective talent acquisition results. All applications are built natively to offer the only enterprise-ready platform on the market that brings together the ATS, CRM, career site—plus the best AI has to offer—and the expert integrations talent acquisition needs to attract, engage, and hire talent. With the added benefit of text recruiting, virtual and campus event solutions and a 360-degree view of every talent data point, our unified and seamless platform, used by more than 250 enterprise customers in over 75 countries, significantly improves hiring performance, operational excellence, and business intelligence.