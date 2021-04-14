MedX Holdings Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MEDH), the “Company”, is pleased to provide a shareholder update.



As Q1 concludes the Company is on track for a dynamic 2021. Whereas 2020 was focused on management changes, this year will be about executing on business plans of acquiring additional subsidiaries and effecting a name and symbol change.



Recently the Company’s CEO, Hans Enriquez has embarked on several meaningful endeavors on behalf of the company. In December Hans participated as a speaker in the CBD Expo South, discussing merchant solutions in the CBD industry. You can view a portion of the video here: https://virtual-library.macemediagroup.com/speaker-49539-hans-enriquez?s=09#.speakerPage-header



In late January Mr. Enriquez participated in a webinar hosted by international law firm, Harris Bricken, where Mexico’s entrance into the legal cannabis industry was discussed.



The Company believes Mexico can present an array of opportunities as they seek international investment. The Company is exploring these opportunities in depth.



Finally, the Company is performing extensive research into the emerging psychedelic medicine market. The use of psylocibin as a treatment for depression and PTSD is gaining notoriety and the Company believes it could be a significant growth industry.



Stated CEO, Hans Enriquez: “I’m pleased with our progress during 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021. As my first-year anniversary approaches as MedX CEO, I’m pleased with what has been accomplished so far and I believe we’re on track to make this a big year for the Company, its subsidiaries and our shareholders.”

Enriquez recently sat down with SmallCapVoice.com and details the company achievements in the first quarter of 2021 and the goals for the remainder of 2021. The interview focuses on the work being done by the Company on its hemp farm, the outlook for hemp in Texas and the entire US, other news and moves by MedX. The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-march-medx-holdings-medh/.



About MedX Holdings, Inc.:

MedX Holdings, Inc. is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, and providing solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry.

Safe-Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Contact:

MedX Holdings, Inc.

(737) 777 0420

info@medxholdings.co

Follow us on Twitter @MedX_Holdings

Website: www.medxholdings.co