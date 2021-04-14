PSYC Makes Oregon New Headquarters for Executive Office and Future Expansion

/EIN News/ -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. Makes the Move to the First State in America to Legalize Psilocybin

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) the first publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce the Company has relocated its executive and company headquarters from Las Vegas, NV, to the state of Oregon, which, the Company contends, has emerged in recent months as a fundamental state in the US for the development and expansion of the medicinal psychedelic industry.

With the successful passage of Measure 109 last November by Oregon voters, the state is poised to become the first in the nation to develop and implement a state-regulated psilocybin therapy program for residents suffering from specific clinical and treatment-resistant mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and addiction.

The Company, along with the medicinal psychedelics industry, believe that the state’s psilocybin therapy program has the potential to play a pivotal role in paving an effective path for medicinal psychedelics and their inclusion in mental health therapy programs in the coming years across the nation.

“I am very excited to complete this strategic relocation of Global Trac’s executive headquarters,” Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “My intent is very much to make this relocation to the state of Oregon a very significant part of the new chapter we are in the process of writing for PSYC within the medicinal psychedelic industry. As PSYC becomes further immersed within this space and continues to establish itself as the leading source for news, information, and premium original content, I can’t think of a better location within the US to begin laying roots down for the Company.”

For the better part of the past decade, the Company’s primary headquarters have been in both San Diego, CA, and Las Vegas, NV. And now, as the Company pushes forward with what has to-date been a successful transition into the burgeoning medicinal psychedelic industry, it will look to further solidify its presence and expand its growing network within the sector by establishing a home base in Lake Oswego, OR.

“Much like the industry itself, PSYC is at the very beginning of its growth and evolution,” said Flores. “Guiding our company into the most effective and favorable position possible to capitalize on the growth of this industry while continuing to be an important voice and ally for it remains my number one objective. And with Oregon emerging as a leader in the rollout of medicinal psychedelic treatments, I look forward to remaining vigilant and aggressive in our approach to identifying value-driven opportunities for PSYC.”

