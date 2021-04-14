Mirasol Resources Appoints Tim Heenan as President

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy Heenan to the permanent position of President for the Company. Mr. Heenan was one of the original founders of Mirasol and has led the Company’s exploration operations in South America since its inception in 2003. He has served in progressively senior positions, including Country Manager, Vice President Exploration and Interim President.



Mirasol’s Executive Chair, Patrick Evans, commented: “Mr. Heenan served as Interim President during an exhaustive CEO search, which has now concluded. The Board of Mirasol congratulates Tim on his appointment as President. After a wide search and careful consideration of a number of well qualified candidates, the Board concluded that Mr. Heenan is best placed to provide operational leadership to the Company.”

Mr. Evans added: “Based in Chile and Argentina for the past thirty years, Mr. Heenan has a deep knowledge of the geology, local exploration and mining industry of these jurisdictions, evidenced by the high quality of Mirasol’s large suite of early and advanced stage projects. Tim has also demonstrated operational excellence as Interim President, managing drill campaigns on three advanced-stage projects during the current exploration season.”

The Company has now started a search for Mr. Heenan’s successor as Vice President Exploration and expects to fill the position by the third quarter when the next South American exploration season commences.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company focused in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol has six partner-funded projects, two with Newcrest Mining Ltd (Chile), and one each with First Quantum Minerals (Chile), Mine Discovery Fund (Chile), Mineria Activa (Chile) and Silver Sands Resources (Argentina). Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at two projects, Inca Gold (Chile) and Sacha Marcelina (Argentina).

