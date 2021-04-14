Auscrete Corporation Announces Development of Green Technology to Address the Enormous Need for Affordable, Efficient Housing

/EIN News/ -- Goldendale, Washington, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auscrete Corporation (OTC: ASCK), announced today the company has developed a green technology regarding construction of affordable, efficient and enduring modern housing, an ongoing problem in the world’s largest consumer marketplace since the 1980’s. Auscrete Corporation uses an advanced proprietary technology in lightweight concrete hybrid insulated building products to build “GREEN” energy efficient homes.

“Our proprietary technology for constructing green energy efficient homes gives us the ability to build an affordable home at approximately two thirds the price of a wooden house at $100 - $110 a square foot,” said John Sprovieri, President and CEO of Auscrete Corporation. “We believe we not only offer housing at a highly competitive price for today’s building costs in the U.S. but we also provide a high quality, green energy oriented home for the price.”

According to Sprovieri the product commenced development in the mid 1980’s and was re-developed in the US during 2006 to 2010 by Auscrete to meet and generously exceed International Building Codes.

Additionally, the added benefits of using Auscrete include, not only great thermal efficiency and sound proofing, but it will not burn, it is impervious to insect infestation, rot and mold, it has exceptionally low maintenance needs and the strength of concrete to defy adverse environmental conditions. The life of Auscrete structures is measurable, not just in years, but in centuries.

Sprovieri said the next step is an update on the Company’s manufacturing plant for its new technology which is anticipated to be forthcoming very soon.

SAFE HARBOR

