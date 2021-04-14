Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,804 in the last 365 days.

Highlight to present Phase 2 data at AACR

/EIN News/ -- Highlight Therapeutics to present data from Phase 2 immunotherapy studies of liver metastases and melanoma data at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2021

MADRID, Spain, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Highlight Therapeutics, (“Highlight”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing RNA-based therapies against cancer, today announced that data from Phase 2 studies of its RNA-based immunotherapy BO-112 will be presented as posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting 2021, April 10-15 and May 17-21.

The e-poster presentations, which are available for browsing on from April 10, 2021, through June 21, 2021, are entitled:

  • Phase IIa open-label clinical study of intratumoral administration of BO-112 in combination with pembrolizumab in subjects with liver metastasis from colorectal cancer or gastric/gastro-oesophageal junction cancer (Abstract number 5289)
  • Phase 2 clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of intratumoral BO-112 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma that have progressive disease on anti-PD-1-based therapy (Abstract number 4936)
  • BO-112 as a modifier of the tumor microenvironment for liver metastases (Abstract number 994)
  • A phase I study of intratumoral BO-112 and nivolumab for resectable soft tissue sarcoma (Abstract number 5273)

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3658V_1-2021-4-13.pdf

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com


You just read:

Highlight to present Phase 2 data at AACR

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.