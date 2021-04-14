Highlight to present Phase 2 data at AACR

/EIN News/ -- Highlight Therapeutics to present data from Phase 2 immunotherapy studies of liver metastases and melanoma data at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2021

MADRID, Spain, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlight Therapeutics, (“Highlight”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing RNA-based therapies against cancer, today announced that data from Phase 2 studies of its RNA-based immunotherapy BO-112 will be presented as posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting 2021, April 10-15 and May 17-21.



The e-poster presentations, which are available for browsing on from April 10, 2021, through June 21, 2021, are entitled:

Phase IIa open-label clinical study of intratumoral administration of BO-112 in combination with pembrolizumab in subjects with liver metastasis from colorectal cancer or gastric/gastro-oesophageal junction cancer (Abstract number 5289)

Phase 2 clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of intratumoral BO-112 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma that have progressive disease on anti-PD-1-based therapy (Abstract number 4936)

BO-112 as a modifier of the tumor microenvironment for liver metastases (Abstract number 994)

A phase I study of intratumoral BO-112 and nivolumab for resectable soft tissue sarcoma (Abstract number 5273)

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3658V_1-2021-4-13.pdf

