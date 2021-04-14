Friendable, Inc. and Santo Blockchain Labs Enter Agreement to Develop Global Entertainment and Music Artist Driven, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

/EIN News/ -- The agreement also calls out the development of “Fanpasscrypto,” a marketplace which will add an exciting new element to the Company’s current artist offering and marketing mix

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its signed Letter of Intent (LOI) with Santo Blockchain Labs and Santo Mining Corp. (OTC:SANP), to develop global entertainment and music artist driven, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), along with its own marketplace.

Each NFT represents a unique opportunity for new revenue streams for artists and the two companies, collectively, with a marketplace that will feature unique NFTs that may be both digital and/or augmented reality NFT images. The NFT images may be of entertainers specifically or, for the purposes of user customization, offer exclusive token merchandising and interaction. These are just some of the ways to monetize, along with the Company’s desire to seek opportunities for cross-pollination with brand sponsors and retail brands.

By creating multiple limited-edition releases, the Company believes its Fan Pass and artist NFTs will increase in value -- contingent upon their limited availability and exclusivity. These NFTs may also include Fan Pass interaction with various music artists, along with possible interactions with other celebrities, entertainers, and influencers. Special “Gold” or “Platinum” NFT tickets may also be offered, which could be used to unlock exciting options such as a “Backstage VIP Pass” or “Exclusive Access” behind the scenes of a physical venue or event.

“This agreement with Santo should bring some serious excitement to our artists, which we believe will also add a unique and creative component to our business model, current artist offering and revenue opportunities moving forward,” stated Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO of Friendable, Inc.

Frank Yglesias, CEO of Santo Blockchain Labs, added, “It’s been three long years since the inception of our flagship crypto code SKULLYS. We are proud to bring over 100,000 lines of unique code to the outstanding team over at Fan Pass. With the rise of blockchain and NFT technology, the future is only limited by our imagination.”

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com.

About Santo Blockchain Labs and Santo Mining Corp.

SANTO’s subsidiary, SAITEC Technology & Development, develops, produces and operates its own base technology for blockchain applications. It is currently focused on the significant revenue pool in blockchain applications, production and operation. Its infrastructure focuses on the blockchain development of smart digital contracts for everyday life. SAITEC is currently located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

