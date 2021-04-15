Moodle announces service solutions direct to customers via Moodle US
Moodle announces it is acquiring three US-based Moodle Partner companies and merging them into a single new services company called Moodle US.
We are very enthusiastic about what this will mean for existing customers in the US and new customers looking for an expert level of support and the latest technologies around Moodle solutions.”PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moodle is pleased to announce that it will be acquiring three US-based Moodle Partner companies: My Learning Consultants, Moonami Learning Solutions and Elearning Experts, and merging them into a single new services company called Moodle US. Due diligence is currently underway and the deals are expected to conclude by June 2021.
— Martin Dougiamas
The acquisition and merger of these three respected Moodle partners into one Moodle US company represents the first time clients will be able to access a comprehensive range of services direct from Moodle itself.
Moodle Founder and CEO, Martin Dougiamas says, “These acquisitions are all about serving our customers more effectively. We are bringing the most experienced Moodle experts and technology together to create the best possible Moodle services for educators and organisations in the US. Customers have been asking us for this for a long time, so we are very enthusiastic about what this will mean for existing customers in the US and new customers looking for an expert level of support and the latest technologies around Moodle solutions.
“Since 2005, our growing network of partners have been delivering a range of services from training to hosting, customisation and implementation of the Moodle platform, under their own brands and infrastructure. These acquisitions allow us to build a larger and more cohesive offering for our customers in the US. It will also improve how we can support larger clients through better coordination of our global capacity, experience and resources. I’m thrilled we can make this happen - it’s a great step forward for Moodle!”
The merger will provide Moodle customers in North America access to a wide pool of expertise in designing and implementing Moodle-based solutions. The full teams and leadership of My Learning Consultants, Moonami Learning Solutions and Elearning Experts will be retained under Moodle US, augmented with new staff in the coming year.
About Moodle
Over the last two decades, Moodle LMS, the open source platform at the heart of the Moodle ecosystem, has been selected as the stable platform for many prestigious Universities in the world including the Open University UK, the Open University of Beijing with 2 million students and 100,000 teachers, or UNAM in Mexico with 150,000 students.
It has constantly evolved through a commitment to pedagogy, open source technology and a collaborative global community of like-minded educators and technologists.
Moodle is also used widely for workplace learning by large organisations such as the NHS in the UK, throughout the many UNESCO organisations, and a number of the world’s military institutions such as the U.K. Navy and the U.S. Air Force.
In 2019, the learning and development functionalities of Moodle LMS were further extended for workplace learning via Moodle Workplace™. Moodle Workplace is distributed via Moodle’s network of Moodle Premium Certified Partners and now, Moodle US. While Moodle Workplace is not open source, its features are being progressively introduced to the open source Moodle LMS in every release and is an essential part of the sustainable system supporting Moodle’s open source projects.
Moodle’s vision for a more equitable and accessible approach to education is also supported by two new initiatives that are soon to be launched, Moodle Academy™, a learning platform for the Moodle community; and MoodleNet™, a network where educators can learn, share and curate open education resources.
With well over 250 million registered users worldwide, more organisations choose Moodle to support their education and training needs than any other platform in the world.
