Protein Expression Industry Grows With Increased Demand For Biologics

The Business Research Company’s Protein Expression Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact:

Increase in demand for biologics to counter various genetic disorders and chronic diseases is one the major factors driving the research and sales of the protein expression market. Biologics are medicines produced from living organisms or contains components of living organisms such as protein, tissue, genes, allergens, cells, blood components, blood, and vaccines. According to protein expression market analysis, the increasing use of biologics (therapeutic proteins and others) to cure chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions and genetic disorders is increasing the demand for protein expression devices and equipment. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% globally, by the year 2020. Hence the rising demand for biologics is driving the protein expression market. For instance, according to an article published by Chemistry World, analysts expect the biologics market to hold a market share of more than a quarter of the entire pharmaceutical market by 2020. The global biologics market is expected to grow at 9.9% during 2018-2024.

The global protein expression market size is expected to grow from $2.01 billion in 2020 to $2.13 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The protein expression industry growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The protein expression market is expected to reach $3.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The protein expression market covered in this report is segmented by protein expression into yeast expression, mammalian expression, algae expression, insect expression, bacterial expression, cell-free expression. The protein expression market is also segmented by end use into pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, academic research, contract research organizations, by product into reagents, competent cells, expression vectors, services, instruments, and by application into therapeutic, industrial, research.

Major players in the protein expression market are Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., New England Biolabs and Promega Corporation.

Protein Expression Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 provides protein expression global market overview, forecast protein expression global market size and growth for the whole market, protein expression global market segments, and geographies, protein expression global market trends, protein expression global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

