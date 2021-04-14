Scientology Volunteer Ministers Continue Community Service to Help the Country Cope

With restrictions in place in Milano, Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology help vulnerable families by shopping for their food and other essential items. Volunteer Ministers have delivered thousands of educational booklets to local shops so customers can learn and apply the most effective prevention protocols to keep themselves and their families well. Volunteer Ministers of Italy are among the many Scientologists featured in the interactive timeline on the Scientology website at Scientology.org/20-21.

Reaching out to help the most vulnerable as Italy contends with a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

MILANO, ITALY, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teams of Scientologists continue their yearlong campaign to assist vulnerable populations, as social services are hard-pressed to deal with community needs.

In Milano, Volunteer Ministers and their sister team Pro.Civi.Co.S (Civil Protection Volunteers of the Scientology Community) continue their helpline activities, shopping for vulnerable neighbors, and collecting and distributing clothing and toys to needy families.

In Monza, Volunteer Ministers serve through the city’s social services office. They shop for and deliver food and prescriptions to those in need.

In the city of Torino, in addition to similar activities, Volunteer Ministers help monitor the flow of people at the city’s vaccination centers.

And throughout the country, Volunteer Ministers continue providing Stay Well booklets to local shops along with invitations to visit the Scientology Stay Well Prevention Resource Center that contains dozens of simple videos in 21 languages including Italian. These materials that make it simple to understand and follow the protocols empower people to keep themselves and their families well.

These volunteers are part of the international movement whose work contributed to the Church of Scientology earning the coveted Communitas Award in the category of Leadership in Community Service and Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Communitas Awards (communitas is Latin for “people coming together for the good of the community”) recognize exceptional organizations and individuals that are unselfishly giving of themselves and their resources to benefit their communities.

In the earliest days of the pandemic, Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s multimedia communications center in Hollywood, California, and home to Scientology Network, mobilized its studio resources to produce the Stay Well campaign.

The Stay Well campaign continues to educate millions, helping communities worldwide and equipping them with the means to overcome the challenges of the pandemic.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces.

With the events of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige called on Scientologists to redouble their efforts to aid their fellow man. He issued a directive entitled “The Wake-Up Call,” which inspired astonishing growth within the Volunteer Minister program.

Volunteer Ministers of Italy formed Pro.Civi.Co.S, which was entered into the registry of the National Department of Civil Defense the following year.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”