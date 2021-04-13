Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter & Year-End Fiscal 2021 Results & Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- GRIMSBY, Ontario, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A/ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three months and year ended March 31, 2021 on:

The afternoon of June 16, 2021

A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer and Steve Attridge, Chief Financial Officer will be held:

Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10.00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local Toronto / International: (416) 764-8659
North American Toll Free: (888) 664-6392

Please tell the operator you are calling for the Andrew Peller Limited conference call.

Following the live call a recording will be available on the Company’s web site at www.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada.  With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:
Mr. Steve Attridge, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT
(905) 643-4131


Primary Logo

