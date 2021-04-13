Radware Announces CFO Departure

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) today announced that Doron Abramovitch, Chief Financial Officer, will resign from his role effective June 10, 2021, to pursue other career opportunities. The Company has initiated a search to appoint a successor and Mr. Abramovitch has agreed to support the process and ensure a smooth transition.



Mr. Abramovitch has served Radware as CFO since 2015, playing an instrumental role in the continued growth of the Company, extending the Company's portfolio organically and through acquisitions.

“Doron has been a valued member of our management team for six years and contributed in bringing Radware to its current strong financial and operational levels,” said Roy Zisapel, CEO. “On behalf of the Company and the Board, I would like to thank Doron for his work and dedication over the years.”

“It has been an honor to serve Radware and its various stakeholders, including shareholders, employees and customers,” said Doron Abramovitch, Chief Financial Officer. “I leave the Company both financially and operationally strong. I would like to thank my team for their partnership in our professional journey.”

