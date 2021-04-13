Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,908 in the last 365 days.

ATA Creativity Global Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, China, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), an international education services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The annual report can be accessed at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.atai.net.cn under the section titled “SEC Filings.”

ACG will provide a hard copy of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to its IR representatives stated below, or in email to ir@acgedu.cn.

About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:
   
At the Company Investor Relations
ATA Creativity Global The Equity Group Inc.
Amy Tung, Chief Financial Officer Carolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President
+86 10 6518 1133 x5518 415-568-2255
amytung@acgedu.cn csohn@equityny.com
   
  Adam Prior, Senior Vice President
  212-836-9606
  aprior@equityny.com

    


Primary Logo

You just read:

ATA Creativity Global Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.