Maravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Monday, May 10, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, plans to announce its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021, and will host a conference call on the same day at 2:00 pm. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, dial (833) 693-0536 or (661) 407-1576 and enter the conference ID number 4090862. For 72 hours following the call, an audio replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the conference number above. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the Maravai web site at investors.maravai.com.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, and protein labeling and detection to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

Contact Information: Media Contact: Sara Michelmore MacDougall +1 781-235-3060 maravai@macbiocom.com Investor Contact: Deb Hart Maravai LifeSciences + 1 858-988-5917 ir@maravai.com