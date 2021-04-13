For Immediate Release:

9:35AM CT on April 13, 2021

Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Declines Federal Request to House Migrant Children

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following a request to Nebraska from the Biden-Harris Administration to house displaced migrant children.

“President Biden has created an immigration crisis on our border with thousands of unaccompanied migrant children coming to our country without their parents or family,” said Governor Ricketts. “Right now, the Biden-Harris Administration is contacting states to take these children. Nebraska is declining their request because we are reserving our resources for serving our kids. I do not want our kids harmed as the result of President Biden’s bad policies.”

“When the Trump Administration expanded the policy of separating children from their families, many, including myself, urged them to keep children and families together. The Biden Administration should focus on working with Central American governments to reunite the children with their families in their home countries instead of pursuing the risky strategy of scattering them across the United States.”

###