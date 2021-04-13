Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,907 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Declines Federal Request to House Migrant Children

For Immediate Release: 

9:35AM CT on April 13, 2021

 

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Declines Federal Request to House Migrant Children

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following a request to Nebraska from the Biden-Harris Administration to house displaced migrant children.

 

“President Biden has created an immigration crisis on our border with thousands of unaccompanied migrant children coming to our country without their parents or family,” said Governor Ricketts.  “Right now, the Biden-Harris Administration is contacting states to take these children.  Nebraska is declining their request because we are reserving our resources for serving our kids.  I do not want our kids harmed as the result of President Biden’s bad policies.”

 

“When the Trump Administration expanded the policy of separating children from their families, many, including myself, urged them to keep children and families together.  The Biden Administration should focus on working with Central American governments to reunite the children with their families in their home countries instead of pursuing the risky strategy of scattering them across the United States.”

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Declines Federal Request to House Migrant Children

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.