Governor Abbott Statement On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

April 13, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recommendation to pause all administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine:

"The State of Texas is working in tandem with the federal government and vaccine providers to temporarily pause all administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. While no cases of blood clots have been reported in Texas, we are taking the reports of rare adverse effects seriously and are working to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines administered in our state continue to be safe and effective. I urge Texans who do experience adverse reactions, such as severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, to contact their health care providers or call 2-1-1 to receive a referral for a health care provider. Vaccines are a crucial tool to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and remain the most effective way to combat the virus in our communities. I continue to encourage Texans who wish to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to sign up."

