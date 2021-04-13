RUSSIAN BOARD MEMBER AND RISK EXECUTIVE, MIKHAIL FEDOROV, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Mikhail Fedorov

Mikhail Federov is the first Russian to be awarded the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance, setting an example for others to follow.

We are pleased to award this distinction to Mikhail, someone I know from experience to be highly committed to promoting the best risk management and risk governance practices in Russia.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute , a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Mikhail Fedorov of St. Petersburg, Russia.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations, as well as those who interact with boards. It is taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“We are pleased to award this distinction to Mikhail, someone I know from experience to be highly committed to promoting the best risk management and risk governance practices in Russia,” said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute. “Even as a skilled and experienced risk professional, completion of this program enhances his ability to serve boards in their risk governance duties,” he continued.“This is a great course,” said Mr. Fedorov. “If you are a seasoned risk professional, the course can broaden your horizons by providing a concise understanding of trends and issues boards are facing in intelligent risk-taking at their organizations,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk ™, is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

About The Board Members' Course on Risk and the Certificate in Risk Governance