DNR invites public comments, announces meeting on recreational trail revisions within the Foot Hills State Forest

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages people to learn about and comment on potential trail revisions within the Foot Hills State Forest in Cass County during an online public meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26. Comments and ideas may also be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

As part of its Minnesota State Forest Trail Revision project, the DNR is considering a number of measures to improve trail sustainability and enhance user experience for both motorized and nonmotorized uses within the Foot Hills State Forest. Potential measures include adding connections to facilities and amenities, adding new trails, and rerouting or closing unsustainable trails.

The Foot Hills State Forest is popular among off-highway vehicle users, hunters and cross-country skiers. Existing trail opportunities include the 26-mile Spider Lake OHV Trail System and 25 kilometers of cross-country ski trails. The potential revisions do not involve changes to forest-wide motor vehicle use classifications, other state forest recreation facilities like campgrounds or day-use areas, or state corridor trails specifically authorized in statute.

During the April 26 public meeting, DNR Parks and Trails staff will present a summary of the project, answer questions and take written and oral comments. Meeting participants are encouraged to use the online comment form.

Visit the Minnesota State Forest Trail Revision Project webpage for links to information on the project and meeting details. Meeting attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing [email protected].

For those who cannot attend the meeting, comments and ideas can be submitted via fax to 651-297-1157, by email, via the online comment form or by mail to: Joe Unger, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4039.

For more information, contact Dave Schotzko, area supervisor, Parks and Trails Division, 218-308-2367, or visit the Minnesota State Forest Trail Revisions Project web page.

People who require a special accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Joe Unger by April 21.