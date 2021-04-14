Non-Fungible Token speculation is driving costs skyward

NFTs can be anything really. Such as pixel artwork shown above, music, video clips, images, gifs, etc. Once Topps launches it's own NFT service, buyers can pay to own their favourite MLB highlights (just like the NBA's Top Shot platform).

NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) continue to be designed, bought, and sold. The costs of these transactions continue to rise as well, but why?

We knew we were going to do [baseball NFTs] at some point, and we just needed to get that experience and wanted to make sure that we did it right.” — Tobin Lent, Topps Digital VP