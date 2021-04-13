VTF&W Offers Introduction to Bullhead Fishing Clinics

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding a series of introductory bullhead fishing clinics this spring.

These clinics are open to people of all ages and levels of experience, including those who are completely new to fishing. Participants will learn about aquatic ecology, fishing regulations and techniques, fish identification, and much more.

Each program will explore different fishing styles used to target bullhead, which are found in many of the shallower lakes, ponds and rivers of Vermont. Brown Bullhead, like other species in the catfish family are nocturnal bottom feeders, so the programs will take place in the evening when they are beginning to be active.

“The arrival of spring brings with it increased opportunities to catch bullhead as they begin moving into their spawning grounds,” said Corey Hart, Education Specialist.

Equipment will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own rods. Face coverings and social distancing are all required. Participants should also dress for the weather and bring a flashlight or headlamp.

Space is limited to the first 25 registrants and seminars fill up quickly, so sign up as early as possible. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Directions to the meeting spot will be given upon registering.

Dates & Locations:

April 29, Larrabee Point Fishing Access: Shoreham VT: Start time 6:30pm

May 6, Macs Bend, Missisquoi Wildlife Refuge: Start time 5:30pm

May 7, Dead Creek WMA, Panton VT: Start time: 6:30pm

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available upon request. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Please send an e-mail to corey.hart@vermont.gov or call the office staff at 802-828-1000 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).

For Immediate Release: April 12, 2021

Media Contacts: Corey Hart, 802-505-5562