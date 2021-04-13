Summer Seal Coat

PARIS – Motorists traveling in Northeast Texas should pay special attention to all traffic control devices and flaggers, and slow down when they encounter work on area roads this summer.

TxDOT officials recently cleared CDM Holdings LLC to seal coat various roads in Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, and Rains counties. The contractor is scheduled to begin during the week of April 18, weather permitting.

This district-wide project is scheduled to be completed by the end of August, weather permitting, at an estimated cost of more than $10.7 million. Some work times and locations may overlap, and traffic control measures may include some one-way operation during construction.

“This is preventative maintenance that is critical to seal out moisture and prevent damage to the pavement, as well as preserve our investment in these roadways,” said Jesse Herrera, TXDOT area engineer based in Sulphur Springs, Texas. “Provisions have been included in the highway contract to keep through traffic delays to a minimum, and access to adjacent properties will be maintained.”

People traveling along roadways receiving a seal coat should slow down and be aware of construction activity. Motorists should not drive through an area where asphalt has been applied, but rock has not yet been placed. There will be some loose rock along roadways as well, and motorists should be prepared to stop for short durations while the work is underway.

“We request that people traveling on these roadways recognize that the temporary inconvenience of this construction is necessary to preserve our roadways,” Herrera said.