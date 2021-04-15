Tax extension means more time to make discount reservations at the award-winning Holden House in Colorado Springs

A full gourmet breakfast is included in your room rate at Holden House Anytime of the year is a beautiful time to visit Holden House in Colorado Springs Each suite at Holden House is individually decorated and offers romantic surroundings

Save hard-earned cash with this extended tax special discount with stay 3 get 3rd free or stay 2 Sun-Thu and get 2nd night 1/2 off through May 17, 2021.

Everyone was so friendly and soo soo hospitable! We loved the suite, the FOOD and the great service! We would love to come back again!! Thank You!! -Brandon and Stefanie” — Recent Holden House Guests

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn has extended discount offers through May 17, 2021 to stay and save with amazing spring specials.

To continue their efforts to help guests de-stress and escape for a getaway, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, located in Colorado Springs, is "Springing Forward" by extending discount stays through May 17, to coincide with the extended tax filing season. Two optional discounts are offered by staying 3 nights and getting the 3rd night FREE or staying 2 nights Sunday-Thursday and receive the 2nd night 1/2 off.

There’s no need to search any further, since guests who stay in any of the inn's six beautiful suites receive a delicious full gourmet breakfast each morning served in the elegant formal dining room, complimentary afternoon wine, beverage and snack tray, 24-hour coffee/tea and welcome cookies to greet guests upon arrival.

The Holden House inn’s romantic suites boast fireplaces, king or queen beds, private sitting areas, all private baths and select rooms with oversized bathtubs, balconies and spacious accommodations. All of the Holden House suites offer the option of a breakfast ensuite “Romance Package” for an additional fee per day to enjoy a gourmet breakfast in the privacy of your own room for a restful and relaxing staycation or vacation.

While this has been a challenging time for our nation, according to PhocusWire-Amadeus, "In 2020 we had the time to reflect on what we missed - travel builds empathy, sparks connections, and creates friendships. Travel can also bring valuable economic development to remote communities and help travelers learn from unique cultures and different ways of life. In 2021, we'll see travelers looking to recoup these benefits as quickly as possible and makeup for lost time. Travelers' wanderlust will be stronger than ever - it will be a year of renewal and reconnection..."

Holden House is known for maintaining high housekeeping standards, receiving positive reviews from guests and is a recipient the "AAA Best in Housekeeping Award 2020". A recent TripAdvisor guest stated, “Due to Covid 19, they adhered to health and cleaning protocols. We were very comfortable and felt safe during our 3 night stay!” The Holden House website outlines the latest details about restaurants, activities and sites and with onsite innkeepers, you'll find the personal attention to provide concierge-type service at no additional cost.

In Colorado Springs and the surrounding Pikes Peak area, there is a large selection of both indoor and outdoor activities which might include a tour of the new U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, the Colorado Springs Pioneer's Museum, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, historic Miramont Castle in Manitou Springs or Glen Eyrie Castle, and outdoor adventures await with options such as a hike through Paint Mines Park, Garden of the Gods Park, Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Cave of the Winds, Seven Falls or a drive up America's Mountain, Pikes Peak. Several companies like Adventures OutWest offer guided jeep tours along scenic backroads and zip line activities. Whatever your preference, the Pikes Peak region offers options for individual tastes. The exciting grand re-opening of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway and the new Pikes Peak Summit House is highly anticipated and the wildlife exhibits at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo feature new animals and enclosures, including one of the largest giraffe herds in North America. For general information on the area, visit www.visitcos.com or www.manitousprings.org and be sure to visit the Holden House blog for new happenings.

With leisure travel expecting a rebound this year, now is the time to book ahead, support small businesses like Holden House and guarantee availability for a spring, summer or fall getaway with the inn's extended discount incentives offered through May 17, 2021 and ongoing packages featured all year long. It is recommended to visit the inn's official website to access the best rates, a list of specials and packages, the monthly events page, and view the current availability calendar. Visit www.holdenhouse.com or call 719-471-3980 to check availability, make a reservation and take advantage of this extended discount offer stay.

Take a tour of Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn located in scenic Colorado Springs, CO