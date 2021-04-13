Maptelligent, Inc., Executes an Agreement With GeoComm, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maptelligent, Inc. (OTCPK: MAPT) is pleased to announce, our recent agreement with GeoComm, the leading provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, to sell GeoComm’s cloud-native map viewer and indoor mapping capabilities to the first responder and private sector market.



Maptelligent, Inc.willprovide the physical security and facility management market with GeoComm Mapsand GeoComm Indoor Maps to visualize building floor plans and site assets on cloud-native map displays.

Maptelligent’s collaboration with GeoComm will ensure first responders, facility owners/managers, and security directors can more effectively pre-plan emergency responses with a higher degree of site situational awareness for a healthier and safer physical environment.

The introduction of GeoComm’s Public Safety Location Intelligence Platform into the Maptelligent product portfolio will provide Maptelligent customers with the ability to begin their journey into smart building solutions using a software-as-a-service buying model.

“Maptelligent, Inc. is very excited about this opportunity to collaborate with GeoComm as part of a programmatic approach to adopting in-building 9-1-1 caller location identification. Our ability to demonstrate that indoor mapping can be used to address many common use cases in facility management will ensure there is a public/private partnership to provide safer physical environments.” says Joseph Cosio-Barron, Maptelligent’s CEO.

“GeoComm is excited about the partnership with Maptelligent, leveraging our Public Safety Location Intelligence Platform. This is just another example of how a public safety grade, cloud-native platform can be leveraged by our partners in support of a common mission, getting the right location data, to the right person, at the right time. With the increase in wireless caller location accuracy, and the demand for indoor maps to provide greater situational awareness, Maptelligent’s solution provides value to their facility management customers as well as the local public safety agencies who will be able to access the indoor maps, providing a safer environment through enhanced response,” Erik Loberg, Vice President of Public Safety Applications.

About Maptelligent, Inc.

Maptelligent’s mission is to provide information and data interoperability enabling organizations to quickly share information during a time of crisis. Maptelligent provides a geographic platform to access site-specific information enhancing physical security and facility management.

For more information, refer to www.maptelligent.com.

About GeoComm

GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 26 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2021 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include seventeen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com .

Contact info: Joseph Cosio-Barron (415) 990-8141