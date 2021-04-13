Look Back, Give Back, Throwback: Wawa Honors 57th Anniversary of Bringing the Community Together with Chainwide Wawa Week Featuring ‘The Goldbergs’ and Special Celebration Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network

Week-Long Festivities to Include 80s-Themed Festivities with “The Goldbergs,” Commemoration of $100 Million in Charitable Contributions from Wawa and The Wawa Foundation, Limited-Time Hoagie Recipe, Sweepstakes and More!

/EIN News/ -- WAWA, Pa., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., today announced plans for Wawa Week with “The Goldbergs,” a celebration of its founding and the 57th anniversary of its entrance into the retail business, set to begin on April 16. This year, to commemorate the occasion, Wawa is stepping back in time to the 1980s – featuring a special celebration of everyone’s favorite ‘80s-themed family show, “The Goldbergs”! “The Goldbergs” airs on Wednesday nights at 8:00pm ET/PT on ABC and weeknights on local stations in syndication.



As part of this year’s call to Look Back, Give Back, and Throwback, Wawa Week will also proudly celebrate the seventh anniversary of The Wawa Foundation, Wawa’s 501(c)(3) committed to supporting non-profits focused on causes related to Health, Hunger and Everyday Heroes, and the achievement of $100 million in contributions since inception. To further mark this historic milestone, customers are invited to join Wawa and The Wawa Foundation throughout Wawa Week in giving back to local children’s hospitals.

“Wawa Week provides us with the perfect opportunity to look back upon and thank the millions of customers we’ve had the pleasure of serving over the past 57 years,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “This past year has no doubt been a difficult one for us all, so, as we remember the 1980s with fun look backs and throwbacks, we are thrilled to give back to the community we serve in more ways than ever and to celebrate this milestone of Wawa and The Wawa Foundation. Happy Wawa Week, everyone!”

This year, a full week of exciting activities, opportunities and initiatives are planned for all 900+ stores chainwide including:

1. A 1980s Throwback Celebration with “The Goldbergs” : From April 16 through April 23, all Wawa stores chainwide will feature ‘80s music, themed signage, and in-store audio clips presenting fun catchphrases and Wawa references from the hit comedy, “The Goldbergs”. Wawa’s fuel pumps will also feature famous Wawa scenes from the series. The Jenkintown Wawa, home of “The Goldbergs” “JTP” will be retrofitted with logos, signage and other interior and exterior elements to transform it back to the ’80s when the JTP played “Smash Ball” in the parking lot. Clips of the retrofit will be shared and streamed for everyone to see. • Sweepstakes : From April 14 - April 19, customers will have the chance to enter a special sweepstakes for their chance to win totally rad “The Goldbergs” viewing kits, featuring t-shirts, Wawa gift cards, swag and more, just in time for “The Goldbergs”’ newest episode on April 21! For Official Rules and a chance to win, visit: https://www.wawa.com/goldbergs-viewing-kit. No purchase necessary. Open only to permanent legal residents of 50 US & DC 18 or older. 2. Opportunities for Customers to Give Back : This year, Wawa invites customers to purchase a cup of coffee on April 16 and a “The Goldbergs” Garlic Cheesy Chicken Parm Hoagie from April 16 through April 23 to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN), with a portion of proceeds (up to $100,000) going toward member hospitals’ pediatric care efforts. On April 16 at 8:00am ET, CMN hospital representatives will visit stores in select markets – Jenkintown, PA (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia); Lawrence, NJ (Children’s Specialized); Baltimore, MD (John’s Hopkins); Richmond, VA (Children’s Hospital of Richmond); Orlando, FL (Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children); St. Petersburg, FL (John’s Hopkins All Children’s); and Miami, FL (Nicklaus Children’s Hospital) – for a ceremonial pouring of a first cup of a coffee and a check presentation and ceremony from Wawa.

Wawa Week History

On April 16, 1964, Wawa forever changed history by entering the convenience business with its first store in Folsom, Pennsylvania. On that same day, in 2014, Wawa launched The Wawa Foundation, Wawa’s 501(c)(3) which supports most of its charitable giving. Since then, every year Wawa holds special celebrations on April 16 to commemorate these milestones. Today, with more than 940 stores across six states and DC, Wawa Week exemplifies Wawa’s commitment to its core purpose of going beyond filling orders to fulfilling customers’ lives, every day.

A Look Back at Wawa and The Goldbergs

This year, Wawa is honoring its anniversary with a special tribute to “The Goldbergs.” Set in Jenkintown, PA, “The Goldbergs” has been making references to its hometown convenience store, Wawa, since the beginning of the show! From Smash Ball in the Wawa parking lot to the JTP meeting their rivals outside the Jenkintown store, Wawa and “The Goldbergs” have always had a special connection. Wawa is thrilled to enhance the Wawa Week celebration with “The Goldbergs” and harken back to one of the most beloved decades in our history.

Celebrating a Historic Milestone with $100 Million in Contributions from Wawa and The Wawa Foundation

This year, Wawa Week is also honoring The Wawa Foundation’s seven years of charitable giving by announcing Wawa and The Wawa Foundation’s achievement of distributing $100 million to causes supporting health, hunger and everyday heroes. Since the Foundation’s launch in 2014, The Wawa Foundation has impacted over 6,000 organizations across Wawa’s operating area. Wawa and The Wawa Foundation are committed to building and maintaining strong relationships with local communities and national partners, through financial grants supported by in-store charity collection campaigns, in-kind support for local community events and organizations, and the Wawa Share food donation program, which donates unsold foodservice products to local food pantries.

“We are thrilled to mark such a momentous milestone in The Wawa Foundation’s history, one that could not have been reached without the unwavering support of our customers, associates and communities,” said Chris Gheysens. “As the Foundation looks to the future, we pledge to continue championing life-saving research and the care of people in need, leading hunger relief efforts and supporting the heroes who make a difference every day. To everyone who has supported our work, thank you! Together, we’ve made, and continue to make, a true difference in our communities.”

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

About The Wawa Foundation

The Wawa Foundation is an extension of Wawa’s commitment to making the world a better place by fulfilling customers’ lives every day. The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities – and ultimately to help build happier, stronger communities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, state and national grants and in-kind donations.

About “The Goldbergs”

Set in the ‘80s, “The Goldbergs” is a nostalgic comedy series that chronicles the lives of a suburban Philadelphia family that, though dysfunctional and often rowdy, sticks together through whatever challenges life throws at them with heartfelt moments along the way.

“The Goldbergs” stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Al “Pops” Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Seth Gordon, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio, Bill Callahan, Annie Mebane and Annette Sahakian Davis are executive producers. “The Goldbergs” is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

