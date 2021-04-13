Support for public health restrictions across Canadian businesses has dropped sharply since the fall

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest survey from The Business Monitor by Modus Research, Canadian executives were asked whether the government should be easing or tightening public health restrictions, given the current state of the pandemic. This question was asked in the fall of 2020 and again in spring of 2021.



The results from the spring survey show that Canadian businesses are now equally divided on whether public health restrictions should be tightened or eased. This represents a strong shift from the fall where those supporting tighter restrictions outnumbered those favouring easing restrictions by almost 2-to-1.

There are some notable regional differences in these results. In Alberta only 24% support tighter restrictions, while in Ontario this number leads all regions at 44% (still well below the national average from the fall).

Economic confidence is a key factor in whether or not businesses favour easing or tightening public health restrictions. Businesses who favour tightening restrictions have a much more favourable outlook on the economy, both short- and long-term, than those who favour easing them.

This survey was carried out among a representative sample of over 900 Canadian managers and executives in March 2021. The survey relied on multimodal data collection, using both online and mobile phone interfaces. The sample is scientific (i.e., probability-based) and representative of all Canadian businesses.

