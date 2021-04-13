World of Wireless International “WOWITEL” Moves To End User International Full Service Communications For the Global Community

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Wireless International Inc. (OTC:WWII) announced today in order to comply with the necessary disclosures, the company has updated its filing status.



WOWITEL is moving forward to provisioning subscriber services under the distribution agreement the company has entered into.

It has invested in and installed additional facilities-based carrier equipment and technology. The purpose is to implement communication services to the international community that will provide Voice, Text and Streaming services and expects to deploy them to over 10 million new users as a milestone described in the multi-year distribution agreement.

After over 35 years of communication industry entrepreneurship, founder Gene Curcio has developed with a team what he says will be the final frontier of the earth's communicated services. WOWITEL (WWII) will be the first non-intrusive world ubiquitous service that no other current alternative can provide.

Although the distribution services agreement provides a milestone of ten million users, WOWITEL believes there is significantly more opportunity. The awakening of recent events exposed the weaknesses and abuses of certain alternative services. This has clearly identified the risks users were taking by agreeing to the terms of their personal information being used and monetized along with their contacts.

WOWITEL provides safe and protective practices that simply sell and provide services to the users rather than dangling free services in exchange for your privacy. This has created a watershed event for the services we provide and is generating an over-abundance of demand, which we feel will supersede our previous subscriber goals. We are now in effective activation mode to provision full featured services and have in house facilities-based carrier equipment and scalable to accommodate demand.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Gene Curcio, Chairman

World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. (WOWITEL)

g.curcio@wowitel.com

(949) 463-4536

www.wowitel.com