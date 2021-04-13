Bay Area Meal Delivery Platform Feastin Adds Special Offerings For Mother’s Day and Cinco De Mayo

Plus, get “Top Chef” contestant Nelson German’s cuisine from Bay Area restaurants AlaMar and Sobre Mesa delivered to your door

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feastin *, a meal delivery platform designed by restaurateurs, for restaurants, has announced new menu items, including meal kits for Mother’s Day and Cinco de Mayo and delivery from “Top Chef” contestant Nelson German’s restaurants. Launched by restaurateurs Sebastiaan Van De Rijt and Hannah Wagner of Bamboo Asia in October 2020, Feastin was established to directly support the restaurant industry, local farmers and purveyors, while elevating at-home dining experiences. With a zero-commission structure for its partners, every dollar consumers spend on a meal kit or prepared food goes directly back to the restaurant. Feastin users can bundle several food concepts and shop for deeply discounted, high quality groceries on the marketplace, making the site a one-stop shop for all meal planning needs.



Feastin manages their own deliveries, making it possible for every item to be delivered across the Bay Area - from San Francisco to as far north as Napa and Sonoma, south through San Jose and east to Concord. One simple 20% fee covers contactless delivery, service, tax, and tip for the company’s full-time drivers, all of whom are food handler-certified and wear masks. Unless otherwise noted, Feastin orders made before 2pm are delivered in two days.

HAVE FEASTIN BRING MOM BREAKFAST IN BED THIS MOTHER’S DAY



Spoil the mothers in your life this Mother’s Day with decadent brunch options delivered to your door.

Stuffed French Toast from Flour & Branch , a bakery that uses high-quality ingredients and artisanal techniques to elevate your favorite treats from childhood. Available in two varieties: Mashugana (chocolate babka and challah bread stuffed with peanut butter chips, cookie butter, and topped with a cocoa oat crumble) and Beshert (whisky and cream soaked challah bread stuffed with cream cheese, blueberries, and topped with a pecan brown sugar crumble).

, a bakery that uses high-quality ingredients and artisanal techniques to elevate your favorite treats from childhood. Available in two varieties: Mashugana (chocolate babka and challah bread stuffed with peanut butter chips, cookie butter, and topped with a cocoa oat crumble) and Beshert (whisky and cream soaked challah bread stuffed with cream cheese, blueberries, and topped with a pecan brown sugar crumble). A brunch feast for two ($89) from Daughter’s Diner , a family- and chef-owned restaurant in Uptown Oakland. In addition to the classic brunch offerings, the kit includes a bottle of champagne and orange juice for DIY mimosas.

, a family- and chef-owned restaurant in Uptown Oakland. In addition to the classic brunch offerings, the kit includes a bottle of champagne and orange juice for DIY mimosas. Classic dim sum offerings from Palette Tea House , a North Beach-based Cantonese restaurant. Choose from a number of juicy dumplings or share a feast like the Crab Meal ($78) or the Iberico BBQ Pork Meal ($68).



THIS CINCO DE MAYO, TRAVEL SOUTH OF THE BORDER WITHOUT LEAVING YOUR HOME



This Cinco De Mayo (May 5th), take a trip to Mexico from your couch with delicious offerings from Feastin partners. Enjoy tacos, enchiladas, Mexican-inspired cocktails and more from Oakland-based Calavera *, a restaurant devoted to celebrating the unique and diverse gastronomic landscape of Oaxaca. Or, sip on a paloma from Afro-Latin cocktail lounge Sobre Mesa .

*More information including menu items and specials to be announced.

SUPPORT LOCAL “TOP CHEF” CONTESTANT NELSON GERMAN WITH MEALS FROM HIS BAY AREA RESTAURANTS



Chef Nelson German of Oakland’s alaMar Kitchen & Bar and Afro-Latin cocktail lounge Sobre Mesa is competing on Bravo’s “Top Chef” - one of the most-watched food shows on cable television in 2020. An early partner, Chef Nelson is one of Feastin’s most ardent supporters and offers meal kits such as Shrimp Boils and Dungeness Crab feasts along with specialty batched cocktails all across the Bay Area.

Returning to Feastin is Chef Nelson’s famous Dominican Braised Chicken: Organic chicken thighs braised to perfection with charred toy box tomatoes, served with jasmine rice, jerk pickled cabbage, stewed kidney beans and sweet plantains. Order today to try a taste of the “Top Chef” contestant’s cooking at home.

“Even as people start to head out to restaurants for outdoor and indoor dining, Feastin is a way to make at-home cooking and entertaining delicious and easy,” said Hannah Wagner, Feastin co-founder. “We are proud to continue supporting Bay Area restaurants and grocery purveyors while bringing elevated experiences to at-home diners.”

Visit Feastin online and follow on Facebook or Instagram for details on new partners, offerings and more. Orders placed by 2pm are generally available for delivery within two days. Menu items, pricing, availability subject to change. Meals are chilled and require reheating or minimal preparation.

ABOUT FEASTIN

Created by restaurants for restaurants — and the people who love them — Feastin is an innovative online marketplace that delivers prepared foods, meal kits, alcohol, and desserts that taste as good at home as they do in a restaurant. Feastin is also partnered with local restaurant purveyors to deliver their grocery products directly to consumers, opening a new revenue stream for these businesses who are also struggling during COVID and giving consumers savings up to 70%. Tech-driven San Francisco Bay Area restaurateur and founder of the region’s successful Bamboo Asia concept Sebastiaan Van De Rijt together with Hannah Wagner, Mad Maven Media founder, food photographer, and digital restaurant marketing expert, created Feastin in response to the global pandemic’s devastating impact on the restaurant industry. Their goal: to provide a better meal delivery experience to eaters and new permanent, commission-free revenue streams to the local restaurant community. Launched September 2020, Feastin offers diners across the Bay Area — from as far north as Napa and Sonoma, south through San Jose and east to Walnut Creek — delivery from more than 25 restaurant partners, including Michelin-star cuisine to fast casual staples for a 20% flat fee. www.feastin.com

*Feastin partners and partner offerings are subject to change.

Contact:

Grace Berry

T: 650-722-9756

grace@dadascope.com